Destination PSP Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Joins Greater Valley-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

By becoming a CAC, Destination PSP joins the movement led by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which turned Greater Palm Springs into a Certified Autism Destination™

We are proud to be the first and only retailer in the Coachella Valley to earn Certified Autism Center accreditation.” — Jeffrey Bernstein, President

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) recognizes Destination PSP as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with understanding of skills and best practices to welcome, assist, and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families when visiting the store.

“Palm Springs has always been a place that celebrates individuality. At Destination PSP, we welcome everyone—customers and team members alike—and we proudly embrace the diversity of our community, including people of all abilities. We are proud to be the first and only retailer in the Coachella Valley to earn Certified Autism Center™ accreditation. We believe that retail is a key experience for our residents and visitors alike.” Jeffrey Bernstein, President.

“IBCCES is proud to recognize Destination PSP as a Certified Autism Center™,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is more than just a recognition; it’s a commitment to making sure every visitor and community member feels welcome and included in Palm Springs. We look forward to seeing the impact this certification will have on Destination PSP’s staff, customers, and the greater community.”

By completing the CAC process, Destination PSP joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which turned Greater Palm Springs into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Destination PSP is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About Destination PSP

Destination PSP produces unique, originally-designed merchandise including souvenirs, swimwear, customized apparel, poolside wares, housewares and more. Our stylish, modern designs reflect the mid-century heritage of the Palm Springs area and are sought-after collectibles for visitors and residents alike. As a Palm Springs owned and operated small business, we support the area by sourcing locally whenever possible, contributing to local charities and community events, and being committed to sustainability with minimal-impact recycled packaging.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.