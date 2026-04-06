California Film & TV Tax Credit powers 55 major award wins during Governor Newsom’s Administration

Together, these projects generated $1.9 billion in total economic spend across the Golden State, with $1.23 billion in qualified expenditures, which included $653 million in qualified wages. These projects employed 4,400 cast and 4,800 crew members, along with 118,000 background players (measured in days worked), and accounted for more than 2,060 filming days statewide, a major boost to local economies up and down California.

Among the award-winning projects is Parallax’s The Pitt Season 3, which will continue filming in California after recently securing a tax credit. The series has garnered major acclaim, with Emmy wins for Outstanding Lead Actor and Supporting Actress and top honors for Best Drama and Ensemble across the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and more.

Season 1 of Apple TV+’s The Studio led the 2025 Emmy Awards with 13 wins, becoming the most-winning freshman comedy series in Emmy history and tying the record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in one night. Season 2 will continue filming in California after joining the tax credit program in August 2025.