914INC. Hosts 2nd Annual Business of Cannabis Event in White Plains

Bringing together leaders and decision-makers shaping New York’s $2.5B cannabis market

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — 914INC., Westchester’s leading business publication, will host its 2nd Annual Business of Cannabis event on Wednesday, April 22, from 6–8 p.m. at the acclaimed Kanopi restaurant in White Plains. Designed as an intimate, high-impact cocktail experience, the event brings together key players shaping the future of New York’s rapidly evolving cannabis industry.As New York’s cannabis market continues its explosive growth—generating over $1.5 billion in sales in 2025 alone and surpassing $2.5 billion since legalization—this event offers a timely and essential forum for insight, access, and meaningful connection.Unlike traditional industry gatherings, Business of Cannabis is intentionally curated to foster real conversations. Attendees will be part of a select group of decision-makers, operators, investors, and policymakers actively influencing the trajectory of the market.“This is not just another industry event. It’s where the real conversations happen,” said Jack Martinelli, Associate Publisher of 914INC. “We’ve designed this experience to bring the right people into the room—those shaping policy, driving innovation, and building the future of cannabis in New York. The value is in the access and the dialogue.”The evening will feature a dynamic lineup of industry leaders, including:• Joseph Belluck, Chairman, New York State Cannabis Advisory Board• Luke Ferenc, COO, Cannabicity & Ninja Supply• Matthew Leonardo, Principal, Hinman Straub• Tessa Williams and Eric Williams, Founders, FarmOn! Foundation & Empire Farm 1830• Billy Riggs, Founder, Big Apple DeconThe program includes a high-level industry overview, a candid fireside chat, and small-group table discussions covering critical topics such as regulation, finance, retail, real estate, and cultivation—creating an environment built for insight and connection.“914INC. is committed to convening the business leaders defining what’s next,” said Jonna Gallo Weppler, Editor in Chief of 914INC. “The cannabis industry is at a pivotal moment in New York, and this event reflects our mission to provide clarity, context, and connection around the forces shaping its future.”Set within the elevated setting of Kanopi, guests will also enjoy curated bites from the restaurant’s acclaimed culinary team—further enhancing the experience.For professionals looking to understand where the cannabis industry is headed and connect with those driving it, Business of Cannabis is a must-attend event.Tickets are available now.For more information, visit: westchestermagazine.com/events/cannabis________________________________________About 914INC.914INC. is the award-winning business lifestyle publication of Westchester Magazine, dedicated to covering the companies, entrepreneurs, and trends that shape the county’s economic landscape. With in-depth reporting, insightful profiles, and essential guides, 914INC. is the leading source for business intelligence in Westchester County.ABOUT TODAY MEDIAToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is relevant, engaging, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications, and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic, popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland; Rye, New York; and Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

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