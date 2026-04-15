Monique Woolley Foundation' Amour Delus Presents May 29 'Real Life Stories/Circle of Healing Confab' Monterey Park, CA.

"We strive ensuring that those with more acute mental health needs get timely, effective and compassionate care in their home, school and work place”, Darrell Dupre – VP, TMWFoundation. Ambassadors of the Monique Woolley Foundation- Rocsii W.- Daughter-in-law, Chris W.- Son. Tabitha Amour W. - daughter, Marcus Alexandre W.- Son, Christophe W. - Grandson Amour Delus - CEO, Darrell Dupre - V.P., Julian Alvarado - grandson The Monique Woolley Foundation Entertainment 'WFBTY Circle of Healing Mental Health Conference'

Monique Woolley Foundation hosts the WFBTY CIRCLE OF HEALING MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE, a lavish affaire with a vitally important, prevention-first mission 5/29

The WFBTY was born from unimaginable loss. It stands as a beacon of unstoppable hope. Pain is turned into purpose, grief into action. Every life is precious, every voice deserves to be heard. ” — Amour Delus, CEO, The Monique Woolley Foundation

MONTEREY PARK - LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WFBTY Circle of Healing Mental Health Conference presenting “Real-Life Stories. Inspiring Hope. Restoring Lives.” will unfurl at the NBC Seafood Restaurant, 404 South Atlantic Blvd., Suite A, Monterey Park, CA 91754 on Friday, May 29, 2026 with a grand 'Yellow Carpet' entrance at 4:30 pm with the celebrative evening winding down at 11pm.Why We Gather? At a time when acute psychological distress continues to rise—particularly among our youth—this mental health crisis demands bold, prevention-first solutions rooted in awareness, education, and access to care. Founded by Amour Delus in memory of her daughter, the Monique Woolley Foundation presents the WFBTY Circle of Healing Mental Health Conference as a powerful response to this urgent need. This transformative evening serves as a call to action—matching the scale of today’s mental health challenges with compassion, community, and real solutions.In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, guests and advocates are invited to gather for an impactful evening of engagement, healing, and fine gourmet dining. The event will begin with a symbolic Yellow Carpet Experience, honoring the movement’s theme: When Feeling Blue, Think Yellow.Founded as 'A Movement of Hope', “Ours is a time to shine light where there has been silence and bring hope where there has been pain,” confirms the comely Amour Delus. The Foundation’s signature initiative, When Feeling Blue Think Yellow (#WFBTY), advances mental health awareness through education, shared stories and accessible resources. Through moveable Sanctuary Spa Space Initiatives that activate throughout Southern California connects persons of all walks of life with individualized therapy, healing circles, art therapy, yoga, mentorship and wraparound services. These efforts are designed to empower individuals to access supportive resources before crisis intervention becomes necessary. This ensures those with acute needs receive timely and appropriate care.Evening Highlights of the Conference will be hosted by acclaimed comedian, producer, and writer Gary Cannon and includes captivating performances by virtuoso pianist Mahesh Balasooriya, known for touring with Natalie Cole and performing at the Medal of Freedom Awards and Violinist Yennie Lam. The Conference will feature powerful Real-Life testimonials and Foundation Ambassador reflections, forming the heart of this Movement of Hope, Compassion, and Strength.Among the esteemed panelists of experts are Shantise Fields – Counselor & Therapist, Maryna Yudina – Therapist & Coach, Angie Chu – Mobile Trauma Care Team, Pedro Morante – Clinical Director, Danielle Jeffrey – Registered Psychotherapist and Belinda Ginter – Emotional Kinesiologist & Mindset Expert with moderation by Amour Delus, Founder & CEO, The Monique Woolley Foundation.Those celebrated guests that include Adee McCovy – Entertainer & Comedian, Keishawn Blackstone – Film Producer and James Wenn – Production Manager will collectively be 'Honoring Survivors & Building Legacy'. The Foundation's mission, 'To transform grief into purpose and remind every person that “It’s OK not to be OK” will be center to the theme of the night. Here is a conscious community that advances 'A Legacy of Love' and is devoted to the wellbeing of suicide survivors and their families. The Foundation is lovingly dedicated to Noah Jordan Meeker, the son of Monique Woolley and grandson of Founder Amour Delus.Following the May 29th conference, the Foundation will host The 3rd Annual Everyday Heroes honoring triumph of the Para Olympics presented by First Responders, Veterans, Firefighters and community leaders on October 26, 2026. Followed by The 6th Annual Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 6. This year’s events will celebrate 26 courageous suicide survivors who have shared their stories throughout 2026—spotlighting multi-generational role models whose resilience continues to inspire healing.Foundation CEO, Darrell Dupre has announced that the imprimatur of the WFBTY Circle of Healing & TMWY Foundation is building a bridge to the East Coast to coincide with Sustainable Swim Week and World of Wellness ™. Spokesperson, Carolina Jonez for 'Sustainable Swim Week International Miami', S2wim.com announced,"Creators from 'the Monique Woolley Foundation' are collaborating with Xavvi.press , New-Haiti Developer, James Toussaint, Color My Everything Art™ GLO-Jo and Delmarvelous Brands (Precious Vodka - Cosmo Bubbly ) are on board. A first, the bi-coastal 'Into the Light Lounge' is slated for the Dorchester on South Beach with Planet Fashion TV's Designer Collection Reveals at the Surfcomber next door. The adjacent National Hotel under the direction of Shawn Kaplan will serve as 'global headquarters' for the entire proceedings. Set to unspool between Wednesday - April 22 with a Nikki Beach Model Cleanup commemorating 'International Earth Day' and with the participation of James Toussaint's New -Haiti ™ and produced by Glo-Jo of 'Color My Everything Art'. By Invitation and for Calendar Details - wecare@vipictures.com or info@themowoolleyfoundation.orgAbout: The Monique Woolley Foundation (#WFBTY – When Feeling Blue Think Yellow) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and supporting individuals struggling with depression. Led by Founder and CEO Amour Delus, alongside certified professionals and advocates, the Foundation works to break the stigma surrounding mental health—saving lives, one story at a time.“The Monique Woolley Foundation was born from unimaginable loss, but it stands today as a beacon of unstoppable hope. We are turning pain into purpose and grief into action because every life is precious, every voice deserves to be heard, and no one should suffer in silence. This is more than a mission for me—it is a promise.” Amour Delus, Founder & CEO.Reserve Your Seat or Become a Sponsor - Deeply Discounted Admissions Available until April 30, 2026 -Inquire about our Platinum Sponsorship Package Available for Individuals, Businesses & Organizations.

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