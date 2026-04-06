Femtech Innovator Joylux Launches reliefHER™, the Next Generation of Intimate Skincare for Midlife Women

Hydration that makes waves.

A high-performance hydration melt brings skincare-level innovation to intimate wellness

Women invest in advanced skincare for their face, yet intimate hydration has long been overlooked” — Colette Courtion

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joylux today announced the launch of reliefHER , a proprietary vaginal hydration melt formulated with 15 mg of hyaluronic acid (HA), up to three times the HA power found in many other products. Designed to support intimate moisture for women navigating the hormonal changes of perimenopause and menopause , reliefHER leverages hyaluronic acid’s powerful moisture-binding properties, which allow it to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, helping support hydration where it’s needed most.Intimate dryness affects more than 50% of women during midlife hormonal changes, yet many struggle to find modern solutions designed for their evolving needs. As awareness around menopause and women’s health grows, the intimate wellness category, already a multi-billion-dollar global market, is seeing increasing demand for science-informed products that support hydration, balance, and overall intimate health.“Women’s intimate health needs evolve over time, particularly during hormonal transitions,” said Dr. Sarah de la Torre, Ob-Gyn and Chief Medical Officer at Joylux. “Because every woman’s body is unique, intimate care should never be one-size-fits-all. Having a range of solutions that support healthy vaginal moisture allows women to choose what works best for their bodies and their stage of life.”reliefHER’s formulation mirrors the advanced hydration technologies found in premium facial skincare, thoughtfully adapted to be pH-balanced and gentle for intimate areas. Its plant-based formula combines hyaluronic acid with coconut oil, cocoa butter, vitamin E, and silica, creating a nourishing hydration melt designed to dissolve naturally and support intimate moisture for everyday comfort and intimate moments.Since 2013, Joylux has pioneered innovation in intimate wellness. The company was founded by CEO Colette Courtion after experiencing her own hormonal changes and recognizing the need for modern solutions for women navigating midlife. Recognizing that women’s intimate health needs change over time, Joylux has developed a portfolio of science-informed solutions designed to support women at every stage of life, including vFit, the red-light technology device, and Let’s SpinIntimacy Gel, developed in partnership with Halle Berry and her women’s wellness platform ReSpin. reliefHER expands that lineup with a premium hydration melt designed to help women feel supported, confident, and empowered throughout midlife.“Women invest in advanced skincare for their face, yet intimate hydration has long been overlooked,” said Colette Courtion, Joylux Founder and CEO. “At Joylux, we believe intimate wellness deserves the same level of innovation, quality ingredients, thoughtful design and choice. reliefHER gives women another best-in-class option to support hydration and daily comfort.”Since 2013, Joylux has been transforming the way women approach menopause by offering home-use products that address the unique intimate challenges they face, destigmatizing the taboo of intimate health with science-backed solutions that empower women to take control of their health. After facing her own intimate health changes during perimenopause, Courtion started Joylux to enhance the lives of the millions of women who suffer with the company's scientifically backed, Ob-Gyn designed product approach. Joylux helps women transition through midlife with ease and confidence - with a focus on connection, menopause and female longevity.reliefHER will be available beginning April 6, 2026, in approximately 1,200 Walmart stores nationwide, on Joylux.com, and through select healthcare providers and specialty retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.