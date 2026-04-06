Marguerite Mariama Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘The Heart of Success’ with Jack Canfield

Marguerite Mariama

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Marguerite Mariama who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.



“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.



Black cultural pride and nationalism during the ‘60s and ‘70s gave rise to artists such as Marguerite Mariama. During that period, artists used their craft to affirm Black culture as a strategy for Black ‘upliftment’. Taking cues from the Harlem Renaissance which preceded it, these “cultural workers” launched the Black Arts Movement – where social justice, history, cultural consciousness, the arts, and education intersected.



An early civil rights activist, Marguerite participated in her first protest event at age 13 with a march against the Willis Wagons, Chicago’s attempt to uphold de-facto school segregation. A documentary, ’63 Boycott, about this event, was on the 2019 Academy Awards short list.



Marches and rallies, including one in 1966 with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and other experiences during her teen years set the stage for a life of activism that has included work with the Black United Front in Cairo, Illinois, involvement with the Black Panther Party’s Breakfast Program, training with SNCC (Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee) and performances for the TransAfrica Forum an anti-apartheid organization.



A retired professor in the City University of New York system, Dr. Mariama created the OurStories in the Music® workshops which employ the arts as an instrument for bridging the human divide. It is undergirded by Performance Pedagogy®, her arts integration theory and methodology. As a personal and collective transformation strategy, Performance Pedagogy® utilizes dance and music as tools for purging and healing trauma. Marguerite is also a clinically trained dance movement therapist. She is an advisor to the Global Citizens Circle, a member of the Smithsonian Regional Council, the International Dance Council, and the American Dance Therapy Association. She is an international jazz and blues recording artist and award-winning voiceover artist. Marguerite has held music residencies in Singapore, Taiwan, and Shanghai, China. She is a member of the Chicago Bulls Basketball Swingin’ Seniors Dancers; and a member of the actor’s union, SAG/AFTRA.



As a former Arts Envoy with the U.S. State Department, Dr. Marguerite Mariama wrote, produced, curated, and performed in programs that told the American story through the lens of African American musical culture. She is the co-author of two Amazon #1 Bestsellers: Book on Love and The Art of Connection, 365 Days of Resilience. The release of Dr. Mariama’s upcoming book, Artivism: The Spirit of the 60’s as Healing Power for Today is scheduled for the winter of 2026.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Marguerite Mariama as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.