Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Rhode Island 250 Commission Install Revolution and Rhode Island: Liberty, Struggle, Legacy Exhibit at Rhode Island State House

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial (250) Commission today announced the opening of Revolution and Rhode Island: Liberty, Struggle, Legacy, a new exhibit installed at the Rhode Island State House in commemoration of the Semiquincentennial.

Inspired by the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the exhibit explores Rhode Island's outsized role in the American Revolution and invites visitors to reflect on the people, ideas, and struggles that shaped the state's revolutionary legacy. The exhibit highlights Rhode Island's contributions to the fight for independence while also examining the complexities and contradictions of liberty in the founding era.

"The RI Department of State is committed to creating spaces where Rhode Islanders and visitors can engage with our shared history in meaningful ways," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "As we approach the Semiquincentennial, Revolution and Rhode Island: Liberty, Struggle, Legacy helps tell the story of our state's critical role in the American Revolution while encouraging reflection on the enduring pursuit of liberty and justice."

Installed in the Lower Level of the Rhode Island State House, the exhibit offers a deeper look at Rhode Island's revolutionary history and the individuals and communities whose experiences shaped the era. The exhibit is part of the Rhode Island 250 Commission's ongoing efforts to connect Rhode Islanders with the state's unique role in the nation's founding and to foster civic engagement through history.

The Rhode Island State House is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through August 2026.

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