CacheFly Partners with Hydrolix to Deliver High-Performance Observability and Unified CDN Visibility at Global Scale

CacheFly and Hydrolix

Collaboration enables customers to gain deeper insights across multi-CDN environments with unmatched speed, cost efficiency, and global visibility

We are committed to expanding our support across the leaders in content delivery, and with CDN Insights, we're providing correlated observability across any mixture of CDN strategies.” — Michael Cucchi, CMO, Hydrolix

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CacheFly, the premium private content delivery network (CDN) for platforms where performance and control are a competitive advantage, today announced a strategic partnership with Hydrolix, the real-time data platform company transforming how organizations store, query, and act on high-volume data. Through this partnership, CacheFly joins the Hydrolix CDN Insights ecosystem. Hydrolix CDN Insights delivers immediate visibility into CDN performance for single- and multi-CDN deployments without requiring custom engineering work.

As digital delivery strategies increasingly rely on multiple CDNs to optimize performance, resiliency, and cost, organizations face growing challenges in aggregating and analyzing distributed edge and application data. Hydrolix’s CDN Insights solution addresses this by providing a single, unified view across CDN providers, allowing teams to correlate and compare performance metrics in real time across their entire delivery stack. This partnership combines CacheFly’s ultra-low-latency edge network with Hydrolix’s high-performance real-time, global- scale data platform, enabling customers to unify CDN data across CacheFly and other CDN providers and unlock actionable insights from terabytes to petabytes of data - without prohibitive costs.

“Partnering with Hydrolix allows us to extend the value of our edge platform beyond delivery into deep, real-time intelligence across multi-CDN architectures,” said Matt Levine, founder and CTO at CacheFly. “By joining CDN Insights, our customers gain a unified, global view of CDN performance - making it easier to optimize routing decisions, improve user experience, enhance security, and make faster, data-driven decisions.”

"We are committed to expanding our support across the leaders in content delivery, and with CDN Insights, we're providing correlated observability across any mixture of CDN strategies. So obviously, we're excited to announce native support for CacheFly, which adds critical coverage for teams who demand the flexibility to build their delivery stack on their own terms - and the visibility to prove it's performing. Now teams running CacheFly have the full picture," said Michael Cucchi, CMO, Hydrolix.

This partnership reinforces CacheFly’s commitment to delivering not only best-in-class content delivery, but also the visibility, control, and global insight required to operate sophisticated multi-CDN strategies with confidence.

For more information about CacheFly and Hydrolix, visit www.cachefly.com and www.hydrolix.io.

About CacheFly

Founded in 2002, CacheFly is the premium private content delivery network (CDN) for platforms where performance and control are a competitive advantage. Our market-leading solutions power CDN and multi-CDN buyers focused on fast, reliable and efficient delivery, VoD platforms with deep content libraries, and companies who depend on high quality delivery to drive revenue. Global media and entertainment, gaming, and ad tech companies trust CacheFly to deliver a reliable CDN coupled with expert services. Learn more at cachefly.com or follow CacheFly on LinkedIn.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for internet-scale operations. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. With industry-leading compression and sub-10-second query performance, Hydrolix delivers the speed, scale, and cost efficiency that modern digital operations demand. Hydrolix serves over 650 customers globally, including Fortune 500 companies and the world's largest content delivery networks. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io.

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