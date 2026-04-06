Gov. Pillen Recognizes Clearwater as Nebraska’s 2026 “Showcase Community”

This morning, Governor Jim Pillen visited Clearwater to present local leaders with the Governor’s 2026 Showcase Community Award. Each year, one Nebraska community receives the honor for having distinguished itself through projects to enhance quality of life and encourage economic growth.

“Nebraska is blessed with extraordinary people who step up to improve their communities,” said Gov. Pillen. “It’s amazing to see what the people of Clearwater have accomplished together. They have developed new housing, renovated community gathering places, and created a memorial for military veterans. They’ve also grown their annual rodeo into one of the best in America! Congratulations to Clearwater on being named Nebraska’s Showcase Community!"

During today’s ceremony, the Governor also proclaimed April as “Community Development Month” in Nebraska. The designation recognizes the valuable contribution of state and federal grant programs to the wellbeing of communities across Nebraska. The Department of Economic Development (DED) administers a variety of programs in Nebraska to support community infrastructure improvements, public works projects, and the revitalization of business districts.

“Clearwater’s commitment to growth is impressive,” said DED Director Maureen Larsen. “The community has completed several major projects through public-private partnerships, while launching a promotional campaign to attract new residents. Through community development grants, the State of Nebraska is grateful to play a part in the successes that Clearwater has achieved.”

Over the past five years, Clearwater has taken on projects to develop housing, improve infrastructure, add public amenities, strengthen tourism, support business growth, and recruit new residents.

The Village of Clearwater collaborated with a private developer, DED, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, and Miller & Associates to successfully apply for a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund grant in 2021. The award supported development of a new duplex. The project’s success inspired formation of the Clearwater Community Development Group. In its initial year, this group of local residents built and sold its first single-family home. Meanwhile, the Village is working on platting a potential new housing development on the town's south side.

Clearwater is nearing completion of a $4.85 million public works project to improve a new lagoon. Clearwater has received support on the lagoon project from the United States Department of Agriculture; Miller & Associates; and the Nebraska Department of Water, Environment, and Energy. In 2025, the Village successfully applied for and received both a CDBG Planning grant and a CDBG Public Works grant totaling $530,000. These funds will be used to update Clearwater’s comprehensive plan and to support an essential project to improve Nebraska Street.

The Clearwater American Legion and Sons of the Legion completed a $350,000 renovation project in 2024. Prior to the upgrades, Clearwater did not have a local venue capable of hosting large gatherings. Improvements to the Legion have made it possible to have significant events and celebrations within the village, rather than needing to hold them in neighboring communities.

Members of the American Legion, along with the Sons of the Legion and an active volunteer committee, have created the first veterans memorial in Antelope County. Clearwater Veterans Park is nestled at the south end of Main Street. The park features a beautiful mural, flags from all military branches, bronze statutes, and a marble memorial plaque honoring veterans. Four large monument stones honor more than 400 local veterans. Additional plans include a walking path, sculptures, and landscaping. The Clearwater Veterans Park Committee has raised nearly $275,000 for the project and contributed thousands of volunteer hours to it over the past two years.

Since 1967, the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a rodeo. What began as a one-day event has grown into a three-day extravaganza, featuring rodeo entertainment, a Main Street concert with up-and-coming country music performers, a free kids’ event at the village park, and a street dance. The chamber works with the village to transform the downtown area into a concert venue and relies on community volunteers to keep the rodeo running. The rodeo’s attendance continues to rise, attracting more than 7,000 visitors in 2025. The chamber has made significant investments to the rodeo grounds to help the community support the event. These include adding new LED lighting, improving bleacher seating, adding new concession stands, completing a new skybox addition, and constructing the Double P Tack Room building to house the rodeo’s offices and hold on-site events.

The Clearwater Economic Development Office (CEDO) actively promotes the community to recruit new residents and businesses. To this end, CEDO created a new marketing campaign, Clearwater’s Calling You Home. It features a professional video that authentically depicts the community, its values, and the beauty of rural Nebraska. CEDO is also collaborating with Nebraska Public Power District on a new website, which is expected to debut later this spring.

The Village collaborated with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to secure a downtown revitalization planning grant from DED in 2022. It hired Five Rule Rural Planning to develop the plan. Multiple community meetings have contributed to refining it, paving the way for a more vibrant downtown. CEDO also operates Façade Grant and Digital Façade Grant programs to help the village’s businesses look their best for customers.

Clearwater’s many community enhancements are helping to drive economic growth. In the last five years, Clearwater has seen the addition of fourteen new businesses, the transfer of seven to new owners, and the growth of eight existing businesses. This has resulted in $10.5 million of private investments into the community.

“This recognition is a reflection of what can happen when a community comes together with a shared vision for the future,” said Lauren Sheridan, Director of Clearwater Economic Development “It truly belongs to the people of Clearwater, reflecting countless volunteer hours, strong partnerships, and a deep commitment to moving the community forward. Clearwater’s progress is driven by local leadership and a shared pride in place, and we’re excited to continue building on that momentum. Clearwater’s Calling You Home.”

DED has a dedicated Community Development (CD) team to support Nebraska’s communities as they prepare for growth. The CD team connects Nebraska’s communities to grants in support of:

Infrastructure improvements, such as sewer and water system upgrades or street repairs

Housing studies and housing development

Construction of public works facilities like fire stations, daycare centers, senior centers, recreational centers, libraries, and parks

Business district revitalization

Disaster recovery

More information about DED’s community development programs is available online at opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community.

Interested in checking out the community improvements in Clearwater? Make plans to attend Clearwater’s Big Rodeo, which takes place June 26-28, 2026.