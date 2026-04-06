DED Announces 2026 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Recipients

Generations Park in Blair - Supported with a CCCFF Construction Grant

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced $1 million of awards to 15 grant recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF). This amount represents the total aid available for award. Four communities are receiving grants for construction projects, and 11 are receiving funds for planning.

“Nebraskans take pride in their communities, and it shows,” said DED Director Maureen Larsen. “Nebraska regularly ranks among the best states in the nation for quality of life. Investment in first-rate amenities helps communities recruit new families and businesses, while enhancing livability for current residents. Congratulations to the awardees of this year’s highly competitive funding opportunity!”

CCCFF grants support the development of public spaces and civic, community, and recreation centers—including multipurpose facilities with childcare services or other complementary uses. Awarded projects may include the conversion, rehabilitation, or reuse of historic buildings. CCCFF grants can cover up to 50% of a project’s total costs. Recipients must match the grant funds at least equally from other sources (1:1 local cost-share).

CCCFF is funded through a turnback of 30% of state sales tax generated by certain arenas and nearby retailers.

This year’s award recipients are listed below. Descriptions of the awarded projects are available by clicking here. For more information on the CCCFF program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. For questions, contact Tia Loftin at tia.loftin@nebraska.gov or 402-471-6336.

2026 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Planning Recipients

City of Blair : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of DeWitt : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Howells : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Kenesaw : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Lynch : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Madison : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Palmyra : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Ralston : $10,000

: $10,000 City of Wahoo : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Wayne : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Wymore: $10,000

2026 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Capital Construction Recipients

City of Falls City : $265,000

: $265,000 City of Pierce : $29,847

: $29,847 Village of Potter* : $175,153

: $175,153 City of Wisner: $375,000

*The award offer to the Village of Potter is for a lesser amount than the Village applied for. As such, the grant is contingent upon the Village’s acceptance of the award offer and its ability to proceed with the project given the funded amount being less than requested.

Prospective applicants interested in future funding cycles are encouraged to sign up for the CCCFF mailing list.