Susan Chiang Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Susan Chiang

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Susan Chiang who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.



“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.



For over 20 years, Susan Chiang has demonstrated trusted leadership and expertise in finance, strategy, and wealth stewardship. A CPA and MBA (Honors), she has advised corporations of all sizes on operational efficiency, financial strategy, and sustainable growth, serving both as a consultant and a leader of finance teams. Her work is grounded not only in technical excellence, but in the conviction that wise stewardship—when guided by integrity, humility, and purpose—creates freedom, peace, and lasting impact.



Susan is a two-time Amazon best-selling contributing author of Aligned for Impact and The Wisdom Collective, where she writes on purpose, alignment, faith, and transformation. She has been featured in USA Today and has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox affiliates, and various print and online media outlets across the United States. Through her writing and media presence, Susan is known for integrating practical financial wisdom with a holistic, values-based approach to success—one that honors both measurable outcomes and inner well-being.



An active investor for more than two decades, Susan is passionate about empowering younger generations with financial knowledge often overlooked in traditional education. She champions financial literacy, healthy money mindsets, early investing, and the discipline of delayed gratification as tools to break cycles of financial stress and build lasting independence. Her own journey shaped her belief that financial anxiety quietly erodes health, relationships, and hope—and that clarity, gratitude, and intentional stewardship can restore all three.



Through her company, Fruitful Wealth X, Susan applies the biblical principle of sowing and reaping. She believes that when individuals and families steward their resources wisely early in life, they create the conditions for multiplied abundance—financially, relationally, and spiritually. Her mission is to help people loosen money’s grip so they can live generously, lead purposefully, and bless their families and communities for generations.



Susan believes true wealth is holistic, spanning physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, and financial well-being. First and foremost, she is a devoted child of God, a loving daughter, sister, and aunt, and a proud “mom” to her golden retriever, Sunny. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys personal growth, clean living, honoring elders, and meaningful conversations about life, faith, health, and purpose.



For those committed to take actions to achieving financial freedom on their own terms while creating meaningful Kingdom impact, Susan can be reached at fruitfulwealthX@outlook.com.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Susan Chiang as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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