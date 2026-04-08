Inova Payroll and Titan Wizards Partner to Elevate Operations for Home Service Companies

New partnership connects payroll, HR, and ServiceTitan expertise to help contractors improve efficiency and manage operations more effectively.

We appreciate Inova’s commitment to building a best-in-class payroll and HR platform that integrates seamlessly with ServiceTitan.” — Ryan Wyatt, Founder of Titan Wizards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova Payroll , LLC, a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Titan Wizards , a premier ServiceTitan consulting and implementation firm serving HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home service businesses.The partnership brings together Inova’s payroll and HR platform, featuring direct integration with ServiceTitan , and Titan Wizards’ deep expertise in ServiceTitan implementation and optimization. Together, the two organizations help contractors improve labor accuracy, streamline workflows, and strengthen day-to-day operations.“At Inova, we simplify payroll and HR so business owners can focus on running and scaling their companies,” said Joe Schweppe, CEO of Inova Payroll. “Partnering with Titan Wizards strengthens our ability to support ServiceTitan users by bringing payroll and HR into closer alignment with their operational workflows.”“We appreciate Inova’s commitment to building a best-in-class payroll and HR platform that integrates seamlessly with ServiceTitan. At Titan Wizards, our focus is helping contractors get the most out of ServiceTitan, and this partnership allows us to extend that impact—bringing operations, payroll, and workforce management together to help our clients run more efficiently and scale with confidence.” said Ryan Wyatt, Founder of Titan Wizards.The partnership between Inova and Titan Wizards provides a coordinated approach to workforce and operational management, helping home service companies drive efficiency and sustainable growth.About Titan WizardsTitan Wizards is a leading ServiceTitan consulting and implementation firm dedicated to helping home service businesses maximize the value of their ServiceTitan platform. Serving industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing, Titan Wizards provides onboarding, workflow optimization, pricebook development, reporting, and hands-on training tailored to each client’s operations.With a focus on practical execution and measurable results, Titan Wizards partners with contractors to streamline processes, improve technician performance, and drive operational excellence. Their white-glove approach ensures clients not only adopt ServiceTitan successfully but also fully leverage it as a growth engine for their business.About InovaInova Payroll is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions, delivering powerful cloud-based technology and seamless API integrations with ServiceTitan, QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, and Acumatica that simplify and unify the way growing organizations manage their people. Inova’s all-in-one platform streamlines payroll, HR, benefits, time, and talent processes, helping businesses increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and deliver a better employee experience.Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with ServiceTitan and Titan Wizards, to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries, especially the trades. Recognized as an 8-time Inc 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Learn more at inovpayroll.com.

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