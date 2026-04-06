European Technology and Innovation Award 2026 Opens to Companies Worldwide

AEITI opens global applications to recognize leading companies in innovation and technology. Submit your candidature before April 25, 2026.

This award recognizes companies that are shaping the future through innovation, technology and strategic execution.” — Jordi Bentanachs, President of AEITI

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Industry, Technology and Innovation Association (AEITI) has officially launched the global call for the European Technology and Innovation Award 2026 , a high-level distinction recognizing companies that are redefining industries through innovation, technology, and strategic impact.Positioned as a benchmark for excellence within the European innovation ecosystem, the award aims to identify organizations that combine technological advancement with real-world business transformation and measurable impact.In a strategic move to expand its global reach, AEITI has opened the award to companies worldwide, welcoming applications from startups, scale-ups, SMEs, and large corporations across all industries.Interested companies can request participation details by contacting info@aeiti.euor visiting www.aeiti.eu Unlike conventional recognitions, the European Technology and Innovation Award is based on a rigorous, multi-criteria evaluation process, assessing key dimensions such as:Innovation and technological differentiationBusiness model strength and scalabilityMarket impact and growth potentialOrganizational excellence and strategic executionAll applications are subject to a comprehensive and independent analysis, ensuring a high level of selectivity and credibility.The deadline for submitting candidatures is April 25, 2026.The official award ceremony will take place in Madrid, Spain, bringing together leading companies, innovators, and industry representatives from across the international business landscape.This award is not just about recognizing innovation — it is about identifying companies that are actively shaping the future of industries and setting new standards of excellence, said Jordi Bentanachs, President of AEITI. By opening this initiative globally, we aim to connect the most forward-thinking organizations with a European platform that values impact, vision, and execution.Through this initiative, AEITI strengthens its role as a European hub for innovation leadership, fostering connections between companies that are driving technological progress and economic transformation worldwide.How to ApplyCompanies wishing to be considered should:Send an email to info@aeiti.euRequest detailed participation guidelinesSubmit the required information for evaluationAbout AEITIThe European Industry, Technology and Innovation Association (AEITI) is committed to promoting innovation, technological development, and business excellence across industries. The organization supports companies that drive sustainable growth, competitiveness, and societal progress through innovation.Media ContactAEITIJuan PalaciosInstitutional DepartmentEmail: info@aeiti.euWebsite: www.aeiti.eu

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