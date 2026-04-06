Kristi L. Allred Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Kristi L. Allred

ANTHEM, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Kristi L. Allred who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.



“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.



Kristi’s life work has always centered on one thing: helping others bring their dreams to life.



She began her career in the corporate worlds of Colorado ski resorts, Arizona golf destinations, and luxury real estate developments, where she helped families create unforgettable vacations and guided clients toward finding their perfect homes.



For years, she thrived in sales, marketing, and brand management, leading national and international campaigns for world-class ski resorts and championship golf courses to consumer product companies and Thunderbird, School of Global Management, where she earned her MIM/MBA. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Kristi built bridges, built brands, and built lasting relationships.



But in her early forties, she felt called to something deeper.



After decades of professional success, Kristi chose to pursue her passion for health, mindfulness, and personal transformation. She became a certified yoga instructor, yoga therapist and personal trainer —dedicating her life to helping others cultivate strength, balance, and inner peace. What started as a career shift became a mission: to inspire healthier bodies, calmer minds, and more intentional living.



A byproduct of her yoga practice was discovering a life of simplicity, a life of minimalism. What began one day as “cleaning her garage” resulted in her releasing more than 3,000 pounds of physical possessions. The experience became the foundation for her forthcoming book, Excess Baggage, and inspired her to help others create peaceful homes, calmer minds and space for what truly matters.



Kristi is also co-authoring a book with David Lloyd Strauss called Telluride: A Legacy of Legacies, a coffee table tribute to the spirit and history of Telluride, Colorado, where her father and his partners built what would become a world-class mountain destination.



Her deep connection to the mountains continues through her launch of KANT-MAK-M Brands —an apparel and lifestyle company named after a legendary double black diamond ski run in Telluride, symbolizing courage, grit, and the willingness to take bold lines in life.



Whether in business, on the mat, or through her writing, Kristi remains devoted to empowering others to live a life of intention, with peace and tranquility.



She lives in Norwood, Colorado, with her dog, Baxter-Bean, and her two cats, Spenser-Hawk and Telluride-Love (Teller). Surrounded by the mountains she loves, Kristi continues to ski, hike, bike, golf, practice yoga, and embrace each new chapter with gratitude, purpose and alignment.

You can reach Kristi at wellnesskristi@gmail.com or kantmakmbrands@gmail.com



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Kristi L. Allred as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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