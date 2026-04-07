National Legal Authority Attorney Tina Patterson Opens Unique Law and Public Policy Summer Internship for Law Students

Attorney Tina M. Patterson, President and General Counsel of The PuLSE Institute, a nationally renowned independent, anti-poverty think tank headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, recently announced an innovative legal internship program. PuLSE President and General Counsel Tina M. Patterson delivered Welcome Remarks at The Institute's recent Women's Business Leadership Forum in Honor of Women's History Month. Attorney Tina M. Patterson, Esq., President of The PuLSE Institute, delivered welcome remarks at The Institute's Inaugural Civil Rights Leadership Dinner honoring Dr. Bernard LaFayette at the Detroit Athletic Club.

Future Leaders in Legal Advocacy Split Internship Program provides law students engaging legal work while contributing to meaningful social justice initiatives.

This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering a new generation of attorneys who are as dedicated to serving the community as they are to excelling in their careers.” — Tina M. Patterson, Esq.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Tina M. Patterson, Esq., an award-winning national legal authority whose work has been recognized in the United States Congressional Record and cited in major law journals across the country, has announced a groundbreaking summer internship program designed to enrich the professional experience of law students while fostering a commitment to public service.

As Principal Attorney of Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Attorney Patterson is known for winning high-profile legal battles against larger entities. Her work includes holding agencies accountable for contractual obligations and property rights, with her cases being cited in law journals as poignant references on the intersection of public policy and legal jurisprudence.

Now, Patterson is announcing the innovative Future Leaders in Legal Advocacy Split Summer Internship Program, which allows participants to spend the first half of the summer working at Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC, where they will engage in hands-on legal work and law firm business. Students will then continue the second half of the program at The PuLSE Institute, where they will contribute to meaningful social justice initiatives. Attorney Patterson is also the President and General Counsel of The PuLSE Institute, a nationally esteemed, independent, anti-poverty think tank headquartered in Detroit.

This program aims to provide law students with a well-rounded exposure to both the private and public sectors of the legal profession. Interns will gain invaluable skills and insights from two distinct environments, enhancing their legal acumen and understanding of the diverse roles attorneys play in society.

“We believe that our Future Leaders in Legal Advocacy Split Summer Internship Program bridges the gap between private practice and public service, equipping law students with the knowledge and experience needed to become well-rounded legal professionals,” said Attorney Patterson. “This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering a new generation of attorneys who are as dedicated to serving the community as they are to excelling in their careers.”



Participants will have access to experienced mentors in both settings, ensuring guidance and support as they navigate their professional development, and the program will include professional networking opportunities, allowing interns to build connections that can benefit their future careers. In addition, by working with a public interest organization, interns will gain firsthand experience in advocating for underserved communities and equitable policies.

"Under the supervision and direction of our President and General Counsel Attorney Tina M. Patterson, the Future Leaders in Legal Advocacy Internship Program represents a critical component in our quest to equip the future leaders of tomorrow with the necessary skills to powerfully advocate and champion issues of poverty and inequality that are impacting underserved communities," stated Bankole Thompson, nationally acclaimed journalist, and Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The PuLSE Institute.

Thompson continued, "Through the program, interns get first-hand knowledge of not only the issues of inequality shaping this current dispensation, but also how to address them while making use of their talents in an environment that enables them to find a sense of achievement. That is why this program is unique, and it would be of tremendous value for both the professional and personal growth of the cohorts who are accepted into this fellowship of advocacy and training to create a more just world.”

Driven by her conviction that the law is an important instrument of justice that can make a positive difference, Counsel Patterson began her legal career in the public sector as a United States Federal Government Attorney, working for the Social Security Administration (SSA). In her role as Attorney Advisor, Counsel Patterson advised and wrote the appellate opinions of administrative law judges across the United States and Puerto Rico, and legally advised judges concerning Title II and Title XVI Social Security Benefits, which ensured judicial integrity and the legitimacy of the adjudicative process in the application of the law in granting relief to Social Security beneficiaries.



Throughout her career, Patterson has combined practical legal experience with active public policy advocacy. The Future Leaders in Legal Advocacy program shares this unique blend, serving as a contribution and connection to the next generation of legal professionals and policymakers.

According to Attorney Patterson, “Generational impact and success are at the core of the work we do. We not only desire for our interns to succeed in the legal profession- we are committed to developing their leadership and advocacy skills to enhance the work they achieve in the legal field and beyond.”



Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by May 1, 2026. Eligible applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited law school (1L or 2L) and demonstrate a commitment to both private practice and public interest law.

For more information about the Future Leaders in Legal Advocacy Program, please visit www.pattersonjustice.com/internship or email Program Executive, Hillary Reed, at help@pattersonjustice.com.

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