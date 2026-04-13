Former President of the Congress of Peru, Eduardo Salhuana, Closes VI Amazonian Entrepreneurs Congress in Tingo María

CEA 2025 Alfonso Morante delivers a presentation on circular economy at CEA 2025

Peru’s Congress President highlights infrastructure, investment and legislative priorities for sustainable development in the Amazon region.

Advancing effective legislation is essential to unlock the development potential of the Peruvian Amazon and address its structural challenges” — Former President of the Congress of Peru

TINGO MARIA, HUANUCO, PERU, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peru’s Congress Former President, Eduardo Salhuana, underscored the urgent need to advance legal frameworks to address the pressing social and economic challenges facing the Peruvian Amazon, during the closing of the VI Amazonian Entrepreneurs Congress (CEA 2025) , held on June 5–6, 2025, in Tingo María.Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Salhuana highlighted key structural issues affecting the region, including limited connectivity, insufficient investment in infrastructure, and the need for more effective legislation to promote sustainable economic development.The VI Amazonian Entrepreneurs Congress brought together more than 500 participants, including members of Congress, government ministers, regional governors, business leaders, mayors, representatives from the public and private sectors, indigenous communities, academics, and policymakers. The discussions focused on proposals aimed at fostering the comprehensive development of the Amazon region in the context of the evolving global economy.“Among the pending legislative priorities are a new Tourism Law, an updated Law for the Promotion of Amazonian Investments, and a comprehensive reform of the Forestry Framework,” Salhuana stated. He also expressed concern that previous regulatory advances had been weakened, limiting the development potential of the region.The Congress President also acknowledged Grupo Pro Amazonía for organizing what is considered the largest event focused on Amazonian development. The recognition was received by its president, Samuel Dyer, accompanied by Alfonso Morante, senior executive of Ocho Sur ’s palm operations in Ucayali.Salhuana further commended the speakers, panelists, and participants of the VI Amazonian Entrepreneurs Congress for their commitment to advancing the development of the Peruvian Amazon.Key topics addressed during the event included the proposed Trans-Amazonian railway project, which aims to connect the Port of Chancay with Pucallpa and Brazil; territorial planning as a mechanism to unlock sustainable investment; and proposals to strengthen citizen, property, and legal security in the Amazon, with a long-term development roadmap extending to 2055.The VI Amazonian Entrepreneurs Congress concluded with a renewed call for coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors to drive sustainable and inclusive development in the Peruvian Amazon.

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