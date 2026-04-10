Assam to Host India's First Industrial Bamboo-to-Biomethanol Plant: A $1.2B Anchor in Domestic Clean Fuels Sovereignty

MoU signing in Davos, Switzerland between Novel Biofuels, ACTUAL, and the Government of Assam

$1.2 Billion Projected Investment Establishes India's First Industrial-Scale Bamboo-to-Biomethanol Facility; Commissioning Targeted for 2030

GUWAHATI, ASSAM, INDIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Government of Assam has approved a landmark fiscal incentives package for the development of India's first industrial-scale Bamboo-to-Biomethanol facility — an estimated $1.2 billion (approximately ₹10,000 crore) project that positions the state as a pioneer in the global clean and sovereign fuels transition. Developed in collaboration with project developer Novel Biofuels and global infrastructure origination leader ACTUAL, the facility will produce 1,400 KLPD (kiloliters per day) of high-purity biomethanol from sustainably harvested bamboo sourced from Assam's smallholder farming communities. It is expected to be commissioned by 2030, with site development and supply chain buildout commencing in 2026.The project is projected to create more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across plant operations, bamboo cultivation, and rural supply chain infrastructure, making it one of the largest rural employment initiatives in Assam's modern industrial history.FROM FIRE HAZARD TO STRATEGIC ASSETAssam and the broader Northeast are home to nearly 60% of India's bamboo reserves. Historically, much of this resource has remained unmanaged. Mature bamboo culms left unharvested either decay or fuel seasonal forest fires, releasing decades of stored carbon back into the atmosphere.This facility fundamentally changes that paradigm. By commercializing bamboo through clean-fuel production, the project converts a long-standing environmental liability into a high-value energy solution, anchoring India's clean fuels ambition in one of its most resource-rich and strategically significant regions.THE BIOLOGICAL ADVANTAGEBamboo is among the fastest carbon-fixing plants on the planet, maturing in just three to five years. Unlike hardwood forests, it thrives on a managed harvest cycle — cutting mature culms triggers faster regrowth, sustaining continuous carbon capture rather than interrupting it. The project converts this biological advantage into a dual-impact energy solution: active harvest management prevents the sudden CO₂ and CH₄ releases caused by decomposition and wildfires, while the harvested biomass is converted into high-purity biomethanol to displace carbon-intensive fuels in maritime and aviation sectors that together consume over 24 EJ of energy annually.THE FARMER AS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERThe project's supply chain is built around Assam's smallholder farming communities — in a country where 90% of farmers cultivate less than two hectares, this initiative transforms them from price-takers into long-term infrastructure partners. Bamboo cultivation offers climate resilience against the Brahmaputra Valley's storms and flooding, income stability through long-term supply contracts, and an ecological dividend: bamboo's fibrous root network stabilizes topsoil, reduces erosion, and restores degraded land into productive landscapes across the valley.A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND MILESTONEThe feedstock case for bamboo is proven. This facility makes the financial and industrial case. Designed at 1,400 KLPD for commercial scale from day one, it sets a new benchmark — not just for India, but for the global clean fuels industry.By producing clean fuel domestically at scale, India reduces its dependence on imported fossil fuels while strengthening energy security and geopolitical resilience. The transition is designed so that clean molecules and megawatts also drive sovereignty, dignity, and shared economic benefit.STATEMENTS"When bamboo has no economic pathway, it is burned. When it is commercialized through clean fuels, it becomes a climate asset — cutting fossil use, creating farmer livelihoods, and further sequestering carbon through systematic harvesting that keeps carbon out of the air."— Dinesh Sharma, Co-Founder, Novel Biofuels"This project has immense potential to bring positive impacts across multiple parts of the economy, starting with improved farmer livelihoods, providing jobs and economic stability, while also setting the stage for long-term energy security, decarbonization, and improved forest management practices. This project shows that the true value of energy infrastructure extends beyond the molecules being produced and can have wide-ranging positive impacts on society as a whole."— Aurora Chiste, SVP of Project Origination, ACTUALABOUT NOVEL BIOFUELSNovel Biofuel is a Mumbai-based clean energy company advancing the global energy transition through the production of advanced biofuels for aviation, maritime, and industrial applications, derived from non-food organic feedstocks. Founded by Dinesh Sharma and Shreyas Dinesh Sharma, the company combines deep expertise in gasification, systems engineering, and industrial-scale project execution.Novel Biofuel operates an integrated, end-to-end value-chain model that aligns feedstock strategy, conversion technology, plant design, logistics, and offtake into a single coordinated platform. By converting regenerative organic materials such as bamboo into low-carbon fuels — including biomethanol and SAF-ready molecules — the company is building scalable energy infrastructure for the emerging low-carbon aviation and maritime fuel economy.ABOUT ACTUALACTUAL is a San Francisco–based global infrastructure origination engine shaping and scaling high-performance projects across the new energy and industrial economies. Through proprietary technology, ACTUAL integrates science and engineering, policy design, value-chain engineering, and capital structuring into a single origination framework, systematically reducing risk and transforming complex concepts into investable infrastructure. With over USD 20 billion in planned assets, ACTUAL delivers repeatable, deployment-ready industrial systems. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with eight exits, ACTUAL has been recognized by TIME (Best Inventions, 2022) and Fast Company (Innovation by Design, 2023).DISCLAIMERCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's future operations, project timelines, capital investments, and partnership outcomes. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: market volatility; changes in the regulatory environment; failure to secure necessary funding; and technical challenges. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. ACTUAL and Novel Biofuels do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.