Space Coast Town Center Launches First Openings in West Melbourne’s New Live-Work-Play Community

Space Coast Town Center Aerial Photo

Landmark 225-acre mixed-use development in West Melbourne introduces first residential and retail tenants

With our first openings now welcoming residents and visitors, we are beginning to realize our collective vision of a vibrant community where people can live, work, shop and connect in one place.” — Edgar Jones, Principal at Space Coast Town Center

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Coast Town Center , a transformative 225-acre mixed-use “live-work-play” development in West Melbourne, Florida, has reached a significant milestone with its first residential and retail openings, formally marking the creation of one of Brevard County’s most ambitious new urban destinations.Strategically located just west of Interstate 95 on U.S. 192 and St. Johns Heritage Parkway, Space Coast Town Center is designed as a walkable community serving the rapidly expanding aerospace and technology workforce across Florida’s Space Coast.Located within minutes of major aerospace employers including NASA, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, and United Launch Alliance, Space Coast Town Center is positioned to become a key hub supporting the region’s continued economic growth.The development’s early signings include Integra Station, an existing 300-unit luxury residential community, along with the retail destinations Panda Express, Chipotle and a 7-Eleven convenience store, bringing initial amenities and services to the emerging district.“Space Coast Town Center represents the future of development in Brevard County,” said Edgar Jones, Principal at Space Coast Town Center. “With our first openings now welcoming residents and visitors, we are beginning to realize our collective vision of a vibrant community where people can live, work, shop and connect in one place.”Once fully developed, Space Coast Town Center will feature:• Over 2,000 multifamily residential units• 300 hotel rooms• 360,000 square feet of office space• 257,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space• A grocery store and additional neighborhood servicesTogether, these components are designed to support the needs of the region’s rapidly expanding aerospace, defense, and technology workforce, which continues to grow across Brevard County.The development’s modern design aesthetic reflects the innovative spirit of the Space Coast region, emphasizing walkability, connectivity, and modern architecture, with internal streets, promenades, and public gathering spaces.As construction continues and additional tenants are announced in the coming months, the development is expected to emerge as a major regional destination and true anchor for the West Melbourne community.###Space Coast Town Center is a 225-acre mixed-use development located in West Melbourne, Florida. Designed as a modern live-work-play community, the project will feature residential neighborhoods, retail and dining destinations, office space, hotels, and walkable public spaces serving the growing Space Coast region. Strategically positioned near I-95 and U.S. 192, the development is designed to support the expanding aerospace and technology workforce across Brevard County. Visit https://spacecoasttowncenter.com for updates and more information.

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