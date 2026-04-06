Aphreseller (Buy-herbal.com) Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Kian Pee Wan Capsules Due the Presence of Undeclared Dexamethasone and Cyproheptadine

Flushing, New York, Aphreseller (Ebay seller ID), Buy-herbal.com is recalling all lots of Kian Pee Wan capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found that the product contains the undeclared drug ingredients dexamethasone and cyproheptadine. Products containing dexamethasone and cyproheptadine cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. Kian Pee Wan capsules are an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore, subject to recall.

Risk Statement: Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries, psychiatric problems, and lead to cardiovascular events. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland (a disorder in which the adrenal glands do not produce enough hormones) and adverse consequences can range from limited adverse consequences to death. Additionally, abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal symptoms. Cyproheptadine is a prescription antihistamine used for seasonal allergy treatment. Consumption of undeclared cyproheptadine may cause sedation, dizziness, fatigue, restlessness, dry mouth, nausea, diarrhea/constipation, urinary retention, blurred vision.

Kian Pee Wan capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement for weight gain and stimulating appetite. It is packaged in a white bottle with beige label containing 30 pills. Kian Pee Wan capsules were distributed nationwide online on eBay.com.

Aphreseller (Ebay seller ID) is notifying its customers by this press announcement and via email and is arranging for returns of this recalled product. Customers and retailers that have Kian Pee Wan capsules, should stop using this product and/or return to the place of purchase, discard, or contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact SiewLee Wong by email at greatremedy68@gmail.com or via phone at 347-313-8605, Monday through Friday from 10am till 6pm Eastern Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this recalled product. Customers can return their product to the point of purchase for a refund. Customers that bought from Aphreseller (Ebay seller ID) can return to 136-61 41st Ave, #602, Flushing NY 11355

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.