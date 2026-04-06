FDA Advises Consumers, Retailers, and Distributors Not to Eat, Sell, or Distribute Addall XR Shot or Addall XL Dietary Supplements

The FDA is warning consumers not to eat, sell, or distribute orange-flavored Addall XR Shot or Addall XL capsules distributed by ZMB Enterprises, LLC of Carlsbad, CA. These products pose serious health risks to consumers and should be disposed of immediately.

FDA sampled and tested Addall XR Shot and Addall XL capsules, and they were both found to contain the following unlawful and/or undeclared ingredients:

Orange flavored Addall XR Shot Liquid Dietary Supplement was found to contain undeclared 1,4-DMAA. The shot also contains phenibut (β-phenyl-GABA), which is not a lawful ingredient in dietary supplements

Addall XL Dietary Supplement Capsules were found to contain undeclared 1,4-DMAA. The capsules also contain DMHA, which is not a lawful ingredient in dietary supplements.

On January 6, 2026, FDA informed ZMB Enterprises, LLC of the test results and recommended a recall of both products. The firm agreed to a voluntary recall of only one product, the Addall XR shot liquid dietary supplement due to the presence of phenibut. The firm also informed FDA that they would no longer use phenibut in their products. The firm declined to recall Addall XL capsules.

FDA is issuing this public health alert to notify the customers and consumers about the health risks that both these products pose.

DMAA and DMHA can lead to increased blood pressure, which could contribute to shortness of breath or a heart attack. Phenibut can cause neurocognitive side effects including the development of poor balance, fatigue, diminished or loss of consciousness, and lead to addiction. Consuming both these products, especially in higher doses, could also lead to life-threatening complications, especially if it is used in combination with other substances (prescribed or illicit).

This food safety alert will be updated as more information becomes available.