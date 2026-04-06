Global Roofing Material Market Dominated by North America as GAF and Owens Corning Expand Products

Roofing Material

Roofing Material Market is segmented by Material Type (Asphalt Shingles, Metal Roofing, Clay & Concrete Tiles, Slate, Single-Ply Membranes, and Others)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global roofing landscape is undergoing a structural pivot from new construction dependence to a replacement-led growth model. Valued at USD 144.2 billion in 2025, the market is increasingly driven by a "perfect storm" of aging housing stock—with the average US home now exceeding 40 years—and stringent new energy codes like the 2025 California Title 24 standards.According to the latest strategic analysis by Fact.MR, while asphalt shingles remain the volume leader, the industry is bifurcating. Premium, impact-resistant laminate systems and solar-integrated metal roofing are rapidly capturing share from commodity products as insurers and regulators demand higher climate resiliency.Get Access Report Sample :Executive Market Quick-Stats (2026)Residential Dominance: 59% Market Share (Driven by recurring replacement cycles).Material Leader: Asphalt Shingles (38% Share) due to cost-efficiency and contractor familiarity.Top Growth Engine: India (8% CAGR) fueled by the PM Awas Yojana 2.0 housing program.Key Regulatory Catalyst: California Title 24 (effective 2026) mandating SRI-compliant "Cool Roofing."Infrastructure Milestone: Owens Corning’s new 250,000 sq. ft. Prattville facility (6 million squares annual capacity).Strategic Analysis: The Shift to Premium & High-Performance SystemsDecision-makers are moving away from basic shingles toward high-value building envelope solutions. This shift is evidenced by major capital investments and strategic M&A activity:Laminate Shingle Surge: Owens Corning's February 2025 investment in a premium four-wide laminator plant in Alabama highlights the massive demand for durable, multi-layered residential roofing.Commercial Energy Compliance: Carlisle Companies recently expanded its insulation capacity via a USD 260 million acquisition of PFB units, while Kingspan entered the US PVC membrane market in late 2024 to capture the growing demand for ENERGY STAR and CRRC-rated flat roofs.Solar Integration: The launch of Kingspan’s PowerPanel in early 2025 marks a turning point for pitched roofing, merging structural integrity with renewable energy generation in a single high-value format.Regional Growth Outlook (2026–2036)CountryProjected CAGRPrimary Market DriverIndia8.8%PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 targeting 10 million new homes.Brazil7.0%Novo PAC and "Minha Casa Minha Vida" infrastructure programs.China6.8%2025 Green Building Standards mandating energy-efficient systems.United States5.2%Aging 20-year shingle cycles and IRA tax credits for energy upgrades.Germany4.5%Amended GEG standards and KfW-backed renovation subsidies.Competitive Landscape: Scale and Contractor LoyaltyThe market remains highly concentrated in North America, where Owens Corning, GAF, and CertainTeed leverage massive manufacturing footprints and established contractor networks to maintain high entry barriers.However, the real competitive differentiator in 2026 is system verticalization. Companies that offer the full building envelope—including membranes, insulation, and metal systems—are successfully commanding higher revenue per square. For residential re-roofing, brand preference is increasingly dictated by contractor loyalty programs and extended warranty certifications, making price-based switching difficult for premium formats.Browse Full Report –To View Related Report:Roofing Market https://www.factmr.com/report/roofing-market Material Handling Robot Market https://www.factmr.com/report/material-handling-robot-market Material Buggy Market https://www.factmr.com/report/material-buggy-market Material Lift Rental Market https://www.factmr.com/report/material-lift-rental-market

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