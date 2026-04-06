Cornerstone Treatment Center Announces Hiring Event for Multiple Positions at Upcoming Career Fair

Cornerstone Treatment Center announces upcoming career fair, April 9–11 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, aimed at a range of positions across it's treatment programs.

FULTON, MO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organization, which specializes in pediatric and adolescent psychiatric care for individuals ages 5 to 17, is seeking passionate and qualified candidates dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of young people. The career fair will provide opportunities for on-the-spot interviews and direct engagement with hiring managers.Open positions include:Licensed TherapistExecutive DirectorOffice CoordinatorRegistered NurseClient Care CoordinatorHousekeeping StaffFront Desk PersonnelKitchen/Food Service Staff“Our mission is to provide individualized, compassionate care in a structured and supportive environment,” said a representative from Cornerstone Treatment Center . “We are looking for professionals who are committed to helping children and adolescents thrive through comprehensive treatment programs.”Cornerstone’s residential treatment services offer a live-in healthcare setting with robust clinical programming, academic support, and therapeutic activities. The facility serves children nationwide, including those referred through foster care and child protective services systems.Employee Benefits Include:Medical, dental, and vision insurancePaid sick leavePaid holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day)Compensation & Scheduling:Starting wages at $20 per hourFull-time and part-time opportunities availableFlexible day and night shiftsApplicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to discuss their qualifications during the event.RSVP here for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1986578302179?aff=oddtdtcreator and please email info@ctreatmentcenter.com to let us know which day you plan on attending.About Cornerstone Treatment CenterCornerstone Treatment Center is dedicated to providing high-quality psychiatric and residential care for children and adolescents. Through individualized treatment plans and a holistic approach, the organization ensures each client receives the support needed for long-term success and well-being.

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