Frog Street Earns Tier 1 Curriculum Status for Preschool and Pre-K in Louisiana

First provider to achieve Tier 1; designation supports state funding alignment and high-quality classroom outcomes

We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Frog Street as our Tier 1 provider. We’ve seen measurable student success and look forward to building on these results.” — Lyndsey Jackson, Director of Pre-K, Jefferson Parish Schools, LA

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frog Street, a trusted partner to early childhood programs nationwide, announced that its Preschool and Pre-K programs have received Tier 1 ratings in the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2025–2026 review cycle.

Frog Street is the first and only provider to achieve Tier 1 designation across Preschool and Pre-K age groups. Tier 1, the state’s highest designation indicates that instructional materials exemplify quality and fully align to Louisiana’s Birth to Five Early Learning and Development Standards.

“We’re pleased to continue supporting Louisiana educators and leaders, many of whom we’ve partnered with for years. Achieving Tier 1 status reflects our shared commitment to quality and to helping programs deliver strong outcomes for children at scale.”

— Lee Ramsayer, CEO, Frog Street

Supporting Curriculum Decisions Across Louisiana Programs

This designation directly impacts Type III early learning centers, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and school system Pre-K programs across Louisiana that are required or incentivized to select Tier 1 instructional materials.

For program leaders, inclusion on the Tier 1 list provides clarity and confidence when selecting curriculum that meets state expectations while supporting consistent implementation across classrooms.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Frog Street as our Tier 1 provider. We’ve seen measurable student success and look forward to building on these results.”

— Lyndsey Jackson, Director of Pre-K, Jefferson Parish Schools, LA

Designed for Real Classrooms and Developmental Progression

Frog Street’s Preschool and Pre-K programs support educators with developmentally appropriate instruction that helps ensure continuity as children progress through early learning environments.

Louisiana’s review process evaluated each program against rigorous criteria, including:

- Alignment to state early learning standards

- Quality and appropriateness of instructional materials

- Support for family engagement

- Implementation structure and assessment tools

Programs receiving Tier 1 must meet all non-negotiable criteria and demonstrate superior quality across all additional indicators.

Reinforced by Independent Research on Kindergarten Readiness

In addition to state-level validation, Frog Street’s Pre-K curriculum is supported by independent research conducted by the Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins University.

The study found that students using Frog Street Pre-K demonstrated statistically significant gains in kindergarten readiness, outperforming peers in classrooms using Creative Curriculum as the district’s business-as-usual approach.

Key findings include:

- A +0.26 effect size in kindergarten readiness outcomes

- Approximately a 10 percentile gain in readiness performance

- Stronger outcomes for English learner students

A Timely Opportunity for Louisiana Programs

This recognition comes at a critical time, as early childhood programs across Louisiana are making curriculum decisions tied to funding cycles and preparing for the upcoming school year.

With key funding deadlines approaching and increased focus on Tier 1 alignment, program leaders are prioritizing solutions that meet state requirements while supporting immediate, real-world classroom implementation.

By combining Tier 1 state validation with independent evidence of impact, Frog Street provides a clear, aligned solution for programs seeking both compliance and strong child outcomes.

About Frog Street

Frog Street is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions designed to support educators, engage families, and help every child reach their full potential. Through intentional instruction and real classroom application, Frog Street partners with districts, schools and programs nationwide to build strong foundations for lifelong success. www.frogstreet.com

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