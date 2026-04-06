Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Why Women Sell Themselves Short at Work

Expert reveals why women struggle to name their talents and how the science of aptitudes changes everything.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched “Why We Sell Ourselves Short at Work” masterclass, featuring Alex Ellison, author, TEDx and SXSW speaker, and founder of Throughline Guidance.This masterclass reveals a truth most women have experienced but few have named: they often end up in careers that don't align with our actual talents. Why We Sell Ourselves Short at Work is a framework for discovering and articulating your hidden gifts, so you can finally advocate for yourself in interviews, promotions, and life.This masterclass uses the science of aptitudes as the guide. It's about understanding your unique style of problem-solving, interacting, energizing, and planning. It's about seeing the talents hiding in plain sight, in the received, in the work that energizes you, and in the way you naturally approach challenges.Participants in this masterclass will uncover their unique aptitude profile, learn to recognize talents hiding in feedback and past experiences, develop language to articulate what makes them distinctive, and discover how to tap fully into their gifts at work and in every area of life.This masterclass is for women who feel stuck in careers that don't fit. It's for high-achievers wondering why success still doesn't feel right. It's for anyone preparing for an interview or promotion and struggling to explain why they're the right choice. It's for women ready to stop underselling themselves and start leveraging exactly what they're naturally brilliant at.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.