Attorney General Rayfield, State Lawmakers to Hear Directly from East Multnomah County Residents at Gresham Town Hall

As Oregonians raise questions about federal overreach, immigration enforcement, and voting rights protections, Attorney General Dan Rayfield is convening local state leaders in East Multnomah County for a town hall this Wednesday to listen and respond. Attorney General Rayfield will be joined by State Senator Chris Gorsek, State Representative Zach Hudson, and State Representative Ricki Ruiz on Wednesday, April 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mount Hood Community College’s College Theatre in Gresham.

“What we’re hearing from Oregonians right now is serious – people have real questions about what federal agents can and can’t do in their communities, whether their votes will be protected, and who’s fighting for them,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “The issues hitting hardest in East County may look different than elsewhere in Oregon, which is why we’ve been doing these town halls all over the state.”

The event is open to the public and will give East County residents a chance to ask questions and share concerns directly with their state leaders. The town hall is free and open to all community members.

WHAT: Community Town Hall with Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Senator Chris Gorsek, Representative Zach Hudson, and Representative Ricki Ruiz

WHEN: Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mount Hood Community College, College Theatre. RSVP for directions and to sign up to give public comment and/or ask a question: https://bit.ly/April8Gresham »