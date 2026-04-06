Spann Roofing Launches New Website and Updated Brand Following Strategic Partnership with Splash Omnimedia

Spann Roofing Team

Redesigned website reflects insights from GPS Framework consultation and supports long-term business growth

The GPS Framework established the foundation, and their ongoing Complete Marketing Team partnership allows us to execute a long-term strategy that supports consistent and sustainable growth.” — Matt Thompson

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spann Roofing has launched a newly redesigned website and refreshed brand identity in partnership with Splash Omnimedia, a Lexington-based full-service marketing firm. The launch represents the latest milestone in a strategic collaboration designed to support the company’s long-term growth.

The initiative began with Splash Omnimedia’s GPS Framework, an intensive one-day marketing and business consulting session that helped define Spann Roofing’s goals, target audiences and messaging strategy. Insights from that session ultimately led to Splash being named the company’s agency of record and Complete Marketing Team partner, guiding a broader five-year marketing plan.

As part of the engagement, Splash Omnimedia updated Spann Roofing’s brand identity, including refinements to the company’s logo and visual presentation. The updated branding carries through the newly launched website, creating a cohesive digital experience that reflects the company’s professionalism and commitment to quality service.

The new website, spannroofing.com, was designed to improve accessibility and streamline the customer journey. Visitors can easily explore residential and commercial roofing services, request project estimates, schedule consultations and access tools such as online bill pay. The site also includes a project gallery highlighting completed work and a resources section with FAQs, blog articles and video content to help property owners better understand roofing systems and maintenance needs.

“We’re excited to launch a website and brand that better represents our company and our future,” said Jimbo Spann, Owner of Spann Roofing. “The GPS Framework helped clarify our vision, and this platform allows us to better connect with customers while continuing to grow across the region.”

“Spann Roofing embraced the strategic planning process from day one,” said Matt Thompson, senior partner at Splash Omnimedia. “The GPS Framework established the foundation, and their ongoing Complete Marketing Team partnership allows us to execute a long-term strategy that supports consistent and sustainable growth.”

About Spann Roofing

Spann Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, inspections, preventative maintenance, new construction roofing and emergency repairs. Known for quality craftsmanship and dependable service, the company serves communities throughout South Carolina and coastal markets across the Carolinas.

About Splash Omnimedia

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing firm headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina. The agency specializes in strategic planning, branding, website development, video production and integrated marketing campaigns. Through its Complete Marketing Team model, Splash assigns a dedicated team of marketing professionals who act as an extension of the client’s organization, helping businesses implement long-term strategies that drive measurable growth.

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