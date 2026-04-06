Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Applauds Appointment of Todd Blanche as Acting Attorney General

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), representing more than 34,000 federal law enforcement officers across 65 agencies, today issued the following statement regarding the appointment of Todd Blanche as Acting Attorney General of the United States.“FLEOA strongly supports the appointment of Todd Blanche as Acting Attorney General,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “At a time when our nation continues to face evolving and complex threats, strong, steady leadership at the Department of Justice is critical. Todd Blanche brings the experience, judgment, and commitment necessary to lead the Department and support the men and women on the front lines of federal law enforcement.”The Attorney General serves as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, overseeing critical operations across federal agencies and ensuring the fair and effective administration of justice. FLEOA emphasized that continuity of leadership is essential to maintaining operational effectiveness, supporting ongoing investigations, and reinforcing public safety nationwide.“Federal law enforcement officers rely on clear direction, consistent policy, and unwavering support from Department leadership,” Silverman added. “We are confident that Acting Attorney General Blanche will prioritize the safety of our communities while ensuring federal officers and agents have the resources, protections, and leadership they deserve.”FLEOA looks forward to working closely with Acting Attorney General Blanche and Department of Justice leadership to advance policies that strengthen public safety, enhance officer protections, and support the mission of federal law enforcement nationwide.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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