Job Announcement: Temporary Deputy Clerk of District Court - WBL
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General Summary or Purpose
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Hours and days worked are flexible.
If you are interested in the opportunity, please complete this application https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ndcourtsjif.
This is a work-based learning opportunity and summer job for high school students 16 years of age or older and entering or in grade 11 or 12 or college students. This position allows students an opportunity to gain exposure to the types of careers the ND Court System has to offer. Daily work will consist of working in the Clerk of Court’s Office in a county courthouse assisting the Administrative Clerk/Deputy Clerk of District Court position with entry-level tasks and additional work as skills develop. You will have the opportunity to job shadow and learn about positions that may interest you. For more information on career exploration opportunities, please see Career Exploration Opportunities.
If you are graduating from high school or college and are interested in a full-time, benefited Administrative Clerk/Deputy Clerk of District Court position, please contact the Human Resource Director, Amy Klein, at (701) 328-2245 or [email protected].
The below describes the Administrative Clerk/Deputy Clerk of District Court regular position this work-based learning position will be assisting.
If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you.
The Ideal Candidate:
- Thrives in a highly structured, deadline-oriented, and fast-paced environment.
- Enjoys applying many procedures and rules.
- Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.
- Gives excellent customer service.
- Easily adapts to changes.
- Shows initiative and dependability.
The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:
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High school diploma
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Requires a high school diploma and two years of related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement.
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Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions
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Title of Immediate Supervisor: Clerk of Court I, II, III or IV or Deputy Clerk of District Court Supervisor
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Deputy Clerk of District Court is responsible for performing and assisting other court personnel in duties associated with case management activities of criminal, civil, traffic, or other cases before the district court from initial filing to final disposition and for assisting other court personnel in completing these duties. If assigned, makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court proceedings using audio recording equipment, creates and maintains annotations/tags, notes appearances and essential events during the proceedings. Performs courtroom duties.
- Performs court operations involved in the scheduling, handling, and preparing of court calendars in accordance with the directives of the Clerk of Court.
- Receives and reviews incoming documents to determine conformity to court procedures, laws, and rules. Routes documents to proper offices and persons.
- Ensures that cases are assigned to judicial officers in accordance with the district’s caseflow plan. Provides proper notice to parties of case numbers and judge assignments.
- Records incoming documents, case proceedings, and dispositions into the court’s case management system. Processes court orders, notices, and reports in accordance with business practices and established procedures.
- Receives and records all fees, fines, bonds, restitution, or other receipts submitted to the Clerk of Courts Office. Generates checks, balances tills, prepares deposits, and assists with month-end financial activities.
- Receives, answers, and routes telephone calls to appropriate parties. Provides assistance to the public in their requests for information that does not involve legal advice, confidentiality, or right-to-know laws.
- Implements court procedures and rules and clerks hearings as directed by the Clerk of Court. Organizes cases daily for each judge attending court, and coordinates the court session with the judge, court security, attorneys, and parties to ensure it is managed and completed efficiently and effectively. Relates court documents to hearings and relates events to each other.
- Searches criminal, civil, traffic, and judgment records.
- Participates in the management of the District Court jury program.
- Ensures quality of court records by reviewing files and monitoring various reports so that the court’s records are maintained accurately and timely.
- Accurately records court proceedings through the use of audio recording equipment in person or via remote recording. Responsibility also requires creating and maintaining annotations/tags, taking court notes during hearings to identify appearances, essential events, and to locate and play back prior testimony. May require travel to other counties within a unit for court proceedings assigned to a district judge or referee.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.
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Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements
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Requires a high school diploma and two years of related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement.
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Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements
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Knowledge Requirements:
- Knowledge of general office procedures.
- Knowledge of grammar.
- Knowledge and understanding of legal terminology, court documents, court routines and operations.
- Knowledge of office etiquette.
- Knowledge of general laws, rules, policies and procedures pertaining to the court.
Skill Requirements:
- Effective, courteous and professional Interpersonal and customer service skills adaptable to a diverse range of individuals.
- Skilled in district court operations and routines of case processing and scheduling.
- Skilled in preparing and processing of legal documents, orders, judgments or reports.
- Skilled in reading, understanding and applying statutes and legal procedures/terminology.
- Written communication skills to prepare reports, memos and letters.
- Strong attention to detail ensuring the accuracy of work.
- Ability to efficiently organize and prioritize work to process court documents in a timely manner.
- Skilled in the use of word processing and specialized court/ case management software.
- Ability to work in a highly structured and fast-paced environment.
- Ability to quickly and positively adapt to frequent changes.
- Ability to show initiative.
- Must be dependable.
- Skilled in operation and use of office equipment.
Physical Requirements:
- The essential functions of the job typically require: sitting, stooping, kneeling, standing, walking, talking, hearing, seeing, feeling, reaching and fingering requirements or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.
- Employee may be subject to some limited travel in the performance of the job.
- Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Light: Work involves exerting up to 20 lbs. of force occasionally, and/or up to 10 lbs. frequently, and/or a negligible amount of force constantly to move objects.
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