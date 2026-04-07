Vital Findings Expands Market Insights Leadership Team with Jenny Reece as Head of AI

Reece joins to accelerate Vital Findings' evolution into an AI-Integrated research practice

AI has pushed the insights industry to a defining moment. Jenny Reece's leadership ensures we integrate these technologies with purpose and agency—evolving our methods and raising the bar for clients.” — Amanda Hirsch

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Findings announced today that Jenny Reece has joined the company as Head of AI, a new leadership role created to accelerate the firm’s strategy to lead the insights market through thoughtful, human-led adoption of artificial intelligence.“AI has pushed the insights industry to a defining moment,” said Amanda Hirsch, President at Vital Findings. “Jenny’s leadership will help us integrate these technologies with purpose and agency, combining AI capability with human expertise and consulting to evolve our methods and deliver stronger outcomes for clients.”In this role, Jenny will lead the firm’s evolution toward an AI-Integrated practice, leveraging artificial intelligence across next-generation research offerings, internal operations, and team workflows.Jenny is a 15-year veteran of client-side and agency research. Most recently, she led AI research and transformation at Microsoft, where she mapped the emerging AI market, developed new frameworks, and delivered the first AI Customer Feedback Simulator—an innovation that now saves the company millions. Her work also includes building new systems for measuring customer experience, leading portfolio brand tracking, and driving advanced analytics, copy testing, and global research.“The future is here, and it’s time to go there, together,” said Reece. “I’ve been called a catalyst; when I join, things change. I’ve also been described as an agitator, so expect some waves. I love to tinker, I love data, and I feel such alignment with Vital Findings in the mission ahead. The frontier is an exciting place, and I think we are going to surprise people with what we are already cooking up.”Our commitment to leverage AI combined with human expertise means our clients receive insights that are not only credible but fully contextualized and immediately actionable.To deliver on this promise, the new AI practice has already started development on novel AI research solutions grounded in client insights. This includes new simulation approaches that seamlessly combine audience insights, AI capabilities, and real-world use cases.With Jenny leading the effort, Vital Findings aims to move beyond simply using AI tools to become a research partner that is fully AI Integrated—where technology, methodology, and human expertise work together to produce stronger insights and faster impact.About Vital FindingsVital Findings is an award-winning insights agency focused on insights storytelling.Our mission is to elevate the way businesses interact with data, transforming it from abstract numbers into compelling narratives and visual stories that resonate. We believe that when insights are experienced, not just observed, they have the power to ignite creativity, foster innovation, and lead to more informed and impactful decision-making.At Vital Findings, we deliver reports and presentations that tell a clear story, illuminate the call-to-action and most importantly, are ready for the C-suite. www.vitalfindings.com

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