Rhythm & Blues Music Built Billion-Dollar Industries-So Why No R&B Hall of Fame After 60 Years ?

Motown legend Stevie Wonder holding his induction award from the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame

Anyone that has ever profited off the backs of rhythm and blues artists need to show support to build a permanent landmark hall of fame in their honor

R&B icons from the likes of Louis Jordan, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin, all paid a price for today's artists, they all should support a R&B Hall of Fame.” — Vice President Corey Washington

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 80 years, Rhythm & Blues has been the heartbeat of American music—shaping and inspiring every major genre that followed, from rock & roll and soul to hip-hop and modern pop. Yet despite its undeniable global impact, America has failed to properly honor the very artists who created the sound that changed the world.Many of the pioneers of Rhythm & Blues—from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s​, 70's—lived their final years in poverty, often overlooked, underpaid, and in some cases homeless. These trailblazers gave America its cultural soundtrack, yet never received their just due in recognition, compensation, or dignity. Most of these artists endured harsh realities while performing on the Chitlin’ Circuit, facing racism, segregation, and the oppression of Jim Crow laws—yet through it all, they still managed to influence the entire world through their music.“America built billion-dollar industries off the backs of Rhythm & Blues artists, but failed to take care of the creators,” said LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson, Founder and Chairman of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame . “If it wasn’t for Rhythm & Blues, there would be NO Rock & Roll Hall of Fame​ Period. ​Many of the original artists, songwriters, and radio personalities who laid the foundation still have not been properly honored—even by institutions that exist because of their influence​, but many have died broke and homeless.Founded in 2010, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame was created to correct this historic injustice. Since hosting its first induction ceremony in 2013, the organization has honored over 300 artists, preserving and celebrating the legacy of those who defined American music.For the past 15 years, Robinson has traveled across the country, meeting with more than 100 mayors and civic leaders in search of a permanent home for the Hall of Fame—a world-class facility dedicated to telling the complete story of Rhythm & Blues and its pioneers. While many leaders have acknowledged the importance of the project, progress has been stalled by a lack of vision, political roadblocks, and missed opportunities.“The support is always there in words,” Robinson added, “but when it comes time for action, vision gets lost in politics. This is not just a building—it’s about restoring dignity, telling the truth, and honoring the people who gave the world its sound.”Robinson also expressed deep concern about the lack of unified support where it is most expected. “What is even more hurtful,” he said, “is that some within the African-American community—whether in politics, radio, or professional sports—those with powerful platforms and voices, have shown little to no interest in helping build a permanent institution to honor these legends. Meanwhile, many outside the community have stepped forward and shown strong support in recognizing and preserving the legacy of Rhythm & Blues icons.”The fight to establish a permanent Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame is not new. As far back as 1968, efforts have been made to create a national institution recognizing the genre’s pioneers. Decades later, that vision remains unfulfilled.The Foundation is also calling on influential civil rights leaders and major media voices to help lead a national movement. Leaders such as Rev. Al Sharpton—who maintains a powerful presence across radio and television seven days a week—are in a unique position to elevate this cause.In addition, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation is urging major corporations that have profited from Rhythm & Blues to step forward in support of this long-overdue institution. Industry leaders including Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music Group, iHeartRadio, and Sirius XM have all built massive global platforms rooted in the creativity and contributions of Rhythm & Blues pioneers. It is time for these organizations to reinvest in the very legacy that helped build their success.Within the next few ​months, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation will officially announce its permanent home at a national press conference, marking a historic step forward in finally establishing a long-overdue institution dedicated to honoring the legends of Rhythm & Blues.The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation calls on America—its leaders, corporations, cultural institutions, and communities—to step up and correct this long standing injustice.

R&B 80 Years of No Respect

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