Cabana Golf Unveils the First Outdoor Golf Simulator of its Kind: Redefining the Game for Golfers Everywhere

Cabana Golf introduces outdoor golf simulators, bringing realistic, space-free golf experiences to backyards, patios, and commercial spaces.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A North Carolina–based startup is set to revolutionize how golf enthusiasts practice and play. Cabana Golf, a bold new name in golf technology and lifestyle innovation, is set to unveil the first ever retail-ready assortment of outdoor golf simulators — a game-changing concept that merges the precision of indoor simulation with the freedom and realism of the outdoors.With the recent completion of the final stage of product testing, Cabana Golf’s first outdoor golf simulator is designed to perform in a variety of weather conditions, offering golfers an unmatched experience that looks, feels, and plays like the real thing — but with the added convenience of having a driving range in your backyard.A Game-Changing Solution for a Growing ProblemFor years, golf simulators have been confined to basements, garages, and commercial facilities. While indoor golf simulators have surged in popularity, they’ve also come with significant limitations — most notably space and ceiling height requirements. “Not everyone has the room to build an indoor simulator,” said Cabana Golf Co-Founder and CEO, Steve Noriega. “Most residential golf simulators require at least 9 to 10-foot ceilings and up to 20 feet of space front to back. That’s simply not possible for the majority of golfers who live in standard size homes. We saw an opportunity to take the game outside — to give golfers more freedom, more fresh air, and more flexibility to play the game.” Cabana Golf’s outdoor golf simulators eliminate those physical constraints by moving the experience into the open. Whether installed in a backyard, on a patio, beside a pool, or even on a commercial rooftop, these units are built to withstand the elements while delivering tour-level accuracy and performance.The World’s First Retail-Ready Outdoor Golf Simulator LineupCabana Golf’s flagship outdoor golf simulator is the first in what the company calls a “full spectrum” lineup of outdoor golf simulator options. The initial model features a durable, weather-sealed structure, integrated technology from top-tier launch monitor partners, and a high-brightness display system optimized for daylight visibility.After the debut version’s release, which is scheduled for the week of the 2026 Masters, Cabana Golf plans to roll out both more compact and larger luxury configurations — each tailored to different types of users. “Our goal is to make outdoor golf simulation accessible for everyone,” Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer at Cabana Golf. “We’ll have compact models perfect for smaller patios or backyards, and luxury models for golf enthusiasts who want a high-end experience. We’re building an entire lifestyle around outdoor golf entertainment.”Built for the Elements, Designed for EnjoymentUnlike makeshift setups that rely on tents or tarps, Cabana Golf’s systems are purpose-built for outdoor performance. Every component — from the structure and screens to the sensors and projectors — has been engineered with UV resistance, temperature tolerance, and water resistance in mind.This level of durability makes Cabana Golf simulators a perfect fit not only for homeowners, but also for golf clubs, resorts, hotels, sports bars, and multi-family communities looking to offer guests a premium amenity. And because it’s outdoors, users can enjoy the best of both worlds — the accuracy of simulation paired with the authenticity of real outdoor light, sound, and space. “Golf has always been an outdoor sport,” said the founder. “We just brought the technology out where it belongs.”The Future of Outdoor Golf is HereTraditional indoor golf simulators have often required extensive renovations, permanent installations, or specialized spaces. Cabana Golf’s design philosophy flips that model on its head.Outdoor placement allows users to combine entertainment experiences — pairing the simulator with outdoor kitchens, fire pits, or pools to create a complete backyard family entertainment oasis. “We’re not just creating a product — we’re building a movement,” said Steve Noriega. “Golf is evolving. Players want more accessibility, more convenience, and more ways to share the experience with family and friends. Cabana Golf represents the next evolution — where technology meets lifestyle, and where simulated golf steps outside into your backyard.”The company expects to announce their compact and luxury versions as well as their first retail partnerships by the end of 2026.

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