Auditor General DeFoor Encourages Organizations to Become a Be Money $mart Community Partner During Financial Literacy Month

HARRISBURG, PA – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today encouraged businesses, schools and financial institutions to join the Be Money $mart initiative and become a Community Partner to share their financial literacy resources with Pennsylvanians.

“We have crisscrossed the commonwealth emphasizing the need for financial literacy education and recognizing Community Partners who have implemented or offer programs within their schools, organizations and communities,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Now, we have a new section on our Be Money $mart website where they can share their financial literacy resources with all Pennsylvanians. This is especially important during financial literacy month, so if you are interested in becoming a Be Money $mart Community Partner, let us know and we can share your resources to help Pennsylvanians become financially secure.”

The Be Money $mart Community Partners represent organizations from around the state, including colleges and universities, school districts, financial institutions, local chambers of commerce, YMCAs and libraries. All have free resources available for anyone to download.

Since the launch of Be Money $mart in 2021, DeFoor has:

For more information on the Department of the Auditor General’s financial literacy efforts or to become a community partner, visit www.paauditor.gov/communitypartners.

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Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov