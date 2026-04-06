Fort Meade Residents Rally Against Proposed 4.4M Sq. Ft. Data Center

Grassroots group “Watchdogs of Fort Meade” mobilizes residents to speak out and attend upcoming public hearing.

We’re standing up because our town, our families, and our future are at stake.” — Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing group of Fort Meade residents is taking a stand against a proposed 4.4 million square-foot hyperscale data center planned on 1,300 acres west of US 98. The project, known as the Stonebridge Project, would include data center buildings, electrical substations, communication infrastructure, and other ancillary structures.The City of Fort Meade Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 5:30 PM in the City Commission Chambers, 8 West Broadway Street. Residents and media are encouraged to attend to hear firsthand the concerns of those who would live closest to the data center development.Watchdogs of Fort Meade: Local Residents Take ActionResidents have formed Watchdogs of Fort Meade, a grassroots organization committed to protecting the community, its natural environment, and the town’s way of life. What began as a small group providing information overlooked by developers has grown into a coordinated effort to ensure transparency, accountability, and responsible growth.“This isn’t just about stopping a building project,” said Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade. “It’s about defending our town, our water, our air, and our neighborhoods. We deserve a voice in decisions that will shape Fort Meade for decades to come.”Why Residents Oppose the Project:• Environmental Impact: The data center will require massive energy and water resources, potentially increasing utility costs and straining local water supply. Diesel generators and heavy infrastructure could worsen air quality.• Economic Concerns: Tax breaks and subsidies for the project divert public funds while offering few local jobs. Permanent employment is projected to be fewer than 150 positions.• Community & Quality of Life: Constant noise from mechanical equipment, light pollution, and large-scale industrial operations threaten the quiet, small-town character of Fort Meade.“Our streets, homes, and local resources are not a playground for corporate profit,” said Alfonso. “We’re standing up because our town, our families, and our future are at stake.”Attend the Public Hearing:• Date & Time: Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 5:30 PM• Location: City Commission Chambers, 8 West Broadway Street, Fort Meade, FL• Inspection: Copies of the proposed Development Agreement are available at Fort Meade City Hall, 8 West Broadway, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.Public Speaking Instructions:For all residents who intend to speak at the April 7 public hearing, please arrive early by 4:30 PM to sign in with the City Clerk and secure your spot to speak. Each speaker will have up to three minutes to speak and must give their name and address for the record. Comments should be addressed to the Commission as a whole, not to individual members, and remain respectful and focused on the agenda item at hand. Audience discussion or cross-conversation is not permitted. This is an official opportunity to have your voice recorded regarding the proposed development of the data center.Residents of Fort Meade are urging their neighbors, local media, and concerned citizens to attend and make their voices heard.Additional Resources & Involvement:The Watchdogs of Fort Meade will be hosting a Family Fun Night & Data Center Info Event on Friday, April 10 from 5-7 PM at Peace River Park located at 1638 Co Rd 700, US-98, Fort Meade, FL 33841.Learn how the data center affects you and your family with a Q&A and hear from special guest speakers. Other highlights include a kids fun zone, music, food trucks, raffle prizes, and free dessert while supplies last.This is a special community opportunity to voice your concerns and learn why your voice matters.For more information about the Watchdogs of Fort Meade, visit the following:• Watchdogs of Fort Meade Website: https://watchdogsoffortmeade.com • Watchdogs of Fort Meade Facebook page: Concerning the Fort Meade Data Center For media inquiries, please contact Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade at watchdogsoffortmeade@gmail.com.

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