BEEST SNACKS NAMED 2026 KeHE DISTRIBUTORS TREND FINDER GOLDEN TICKET WINNER, SECURING ACCESS TO NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION

Austin-Based High-Protein Snack Brand Earns Top Honors from One of North America's Largest Natural and Specialty Food Distributors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEEST Snacks , the bootstrapped high-protein snack brand founded by two industrial engineers and married couple from Austin, Texas, today announced it has been selected as a 2026 KeHE Distributors Trend Finder Golden Ticket Winner. The prestigious recognition grants BEEST Snacks a fast-track pathway to nationwide distribution through KeHE, one of the largest natural and specialty food distributors in North America, with access to up to 12 KeHE distribution centers."Out of all the applicants, your exceptional brand pitch and unique product attributes truly stood out," said a representative from KeHE Distributors in formally notifying BEEST Snacks of its selection.Founded on a grandmother's recipe and scaled initially across South America, BEEST Snacks launched in the U.S. market in July 2025 and relaunched in January 2026 after iterating on its product format. The brand is built around clean, four-ingredient products, a patent-pending manufacturing process, and a growing consumer category that is shifting toward better-for-you, high-protein snacking.BEEST Snacks was built without outside investment, operating as a fully bootstrapped brand from day one. The company's founders bring a background in industrial engineering, applying systems thinking and operational discipline to product development, manufacturing, and brand building."We started this because finding a satisfying crunch with clean ingredients felt impossible, especially in a family with diabetes," said Lucas Prado and Nicole Ruiz, co-founders of BEEST Snacks. "What began as a grandmother's recipe became a thesis, a product, a business that scaled in South America, and now a U.S. brand on its way to nationwide retail. Winning the Golden Ticket is validation that the category is moving in our direction."The KeHE Trend Finder program identifies emerging brands with strong market potential and positions them for accelerated retail placement across KeHE's national distribution network. The Golden Ticket designation represents the program's highest recognition, offering selected brands direct access to buyers and streamlined onboarding across KeHE's distribution infrastructure.Retailers, buyers, and brokers interested in carrying BEEST Snacks ahead of the national distribution launch are encouraged to connect directly with the brand to learn more about product availability and placement opportunities.

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