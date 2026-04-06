Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation Releases First Posthumous Artist’s CV

Richard Hunt with Longhorn (1959) at Mill Race Studio, San Antonio, Texas, 1959.

Discover Richard Hunt’s prolific seven-decade career in newly released exhibitions, awards, and professional activities.

This research doesn’t just fill a gap in understanding Richard Hunt’s career as a sculptor; it fundamentally shifts the lens through which we view Richard Hunt’s legacy and his place in art history.” — Jon Ott, Executive Director of the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation has released the first posthumous Artist’s CV for American sculptor Richard Hunt. The foundation researched Hunt's accomplished seven-decade career and compiled newly discovered solo exhibitions (now totaling 193), more than 350 never-before documented group exhibitions, expanded awards and professional activities, and a bibliography from its digital archives.

“This research doesn’t just fill a gap in understanding Richard Hunt’s career as a sculptor; it fundamentally shifts the lens through which we view Richard Hunt’s legacy and his place in art history,” says Jon Ott, executive director of the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation. “Uncovering new information from our digital archives is a rare privilege that reminds us why we do this work—to ensure that history is as complete and vibrant as Hunt’s art itself. We are thrilled to begin the work of sharing these insights with the public."

In addition to Richard Hunt’s 1971 solo retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the museum also featured Hunt’s works in a dozen group exhibitions. The Whitney Museum of American Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Guggenheim Museum, Studio Museum in Harlem, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Art Institute of Chicago, The British Museum, and other major institutions have all exhibited Hunt’s works in multiple solo and group exhibitions from the 1950s to the present. Furthermore, Hunt exhibited his works in Europe and in numerous African countries throughout his career.

Curators and scholars are encouraged to explore Hunt's extensive career and impact on art history in his new CV at richardhuntsculptor.org/artists-cv.

Future Archival Updates

Richard Hunt's extensive physical archive–more than 1000 linear feet of notes, records, correspondence, sketchbooks, photographs, drawings, lithographs, wax models, and more–was acquired by the Getty Research Institute in 2022 and is currently being processed. The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation will continue to update Richard Hunt’s CV as the Getty Research Institute provides expanded access to Hunt's physical archive in the coming years.

About Richard Hunt

Richard Hunt (1935-2023) was a celebrated American metal sculptor who had more than 190 solo exhibitions, more than 350 group exhibitions, and is represented in more than 130 museums worldwide. He was the first African American sculptor to have a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in 1971. Hunt made the largest contribution to public sculpture in the United States, with more than 160 commissions gracing prominent locations in 24 states and Washington, D.C. Hunt’s "Book Bird" (2023) will be installed at the Obama Presidential Center in June 2026.

About the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation

The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advances public awareness, education, and appreciation of the art and life of American sculptor Richard Hunt. The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation's vision is to ensure that future generations fully appreciate Richard Hunt by encouraging, inspiring, facilitating, educating, and supporting the public’s understanding of his work and his place in American and art history. In addition, the foundation aims to inspire the next generation of sculptors and artists.



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More information about the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation can be found on our website.

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Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation

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