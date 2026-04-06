Heider González Brings Colombian ‘Parranda’ Music to a Global Audience

Redefining “parranda” for a new generation. Heider González blends tradition with a bold, contemporary edge. Where tradition meets a new era. Heider González brings Colombian culture into a modern visual language.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heider González, a Colombian artist, troubadour, and experience creator, is redefining traditional “parranda” music by blending heritage, nostalgia, and contemporary sounds. Based in New York, his artistic vision centers on joy, improvisation, and a genuine connection with audiences, bringing the essence of Colombian culture to international stages.

With his latest single, “Tengo un Despecho,” Heider introduces PARRANLAND — a musical concept where heartbreak transforms into celebration. The project reimagines traditional parranda music while preserving its authenticity and making it relevant for new generations.

Beyond music, Heider González creates cultural experiences that celebrate heritage, faith, family, and personal journeys, positioning himself as a global ambassador of Colombian culture.

Throughout his career, he has achieved a major milestone as the only Colombian artist to perform at six official halftime shows for the Colombian National Team in the United States, strengthening the connection between music and football within the Latin community.

His presence at international events and participation in activations leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue to position him as a key figure in the global expansion of Colombian music.

Currently, Heider is also developing “Fonda Tengo un Despecho,” a cultural concept within official fan zones that combines music, tradition, and audience interaction, turning each performance into a shared celebration.

Follow Heider González on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heidergonzalez

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