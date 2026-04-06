Alhussam Tourism and ZAER Strengthen Integrated Travel and Transport Offering at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026

MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alhussam Tourism, a Saudi‑based Umrah‑focused travel agency, and ZAER, a Saudi company specializing in pilgrimage transportation, both subsidiaries of SIAD Holding, demonstrated their integrated approach to travel and transportation services during their participation in the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026.Operating from a joint booth, the two Saudi companies presented a seamless model that combines tailored Umrah travel programs with reliable and efficient transportation solutions, addressing the evolving needs of international partners and pilgrims.Throughout the forum, Alhussam Tourism engaged with international partners and successfully signed over 15 agreements with agents and tour operators across key markets, reinforcing its commercial reach and expanding its global network.ZAER showcased its upcoming fleet, featuring a range of transportation solutions designed to serve different customer segments. The fleet includes modern 2027‑model buses, from 49‑seater group transport options to VIP configurations (32 and 49 seats), offering enhanced comfort, space, and onboard amenities to elevate the transportation experience for pilgrims and visitors.The joint presence of Alhussam Tourism and ZAER reflects the deep integration between travel and transportation services within the SIAD Holding ecosystem, enabling a more efficient and seamless journey for pilgrims.Commenting on the participation, Mr. Ahmad Qasem, Managing Director, said:“Our participation at the forum reflects our commitment to delivering integrated travel and transport solutions that meet the expectations of our partners and their clients. Through our agreements and continuous development of our services, we are expanding our reach and strengthening our position in the market.”Alhussam Tourism and ZAER continue to play a key role in supporting the Umrah sector by combining commercial strength with operational excellence, contributing to a more connected, reliable, and high‑quality pilgrimage experience for international visitors.

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