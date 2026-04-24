Rock Avenue Records USA Is Excited To Declare The Releae Of Larry Pascale - ELYSIUM
Available on all platforms digitally worldwide on 04/25/2026 & distributed digitally through THE ORCHARD. Physically @ www.larrypascalemusic.com
Pascale says "When I set out to start writing for the new album it was very organic. Nothing preconceived. I found myself writing a bit heavier or edgier riffs than my previous records. It was an electric atmosphere as it all came together. Combining those riffs with melodic chord changes. Albeit a bit heavier, in addition to all the guitars, I did play and add keyboards and piano on essentially every track. I think it all blends and is very balanced". Lyrically faith-based, Elysium is motivationally inspiring both lyrically and musically.
About Larry Pascale- Larry Pascale is a premier singer, hit songwriter, guitarist, bassist, arranger, producer, engineer and Rock Avenue USA Records recording artist. Pascale’s inspiring melodious compositions go above all ages and genres. Fans from ages 8 to 80 years old and beyond enjoy his music. Unforgettable hooks, harmonies, blazing guitars, melodies, and songs you will keep singing.
Marc Gembinski-Management
Sonic Boom Promotions
+1 810-614-7564
Gembinski@gmail.com
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