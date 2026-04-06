Saudi‑based SIAD Holding Showcases Integrated Pilgrimage Ecosystem at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026

ALMADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIAD Holding, a Saudi‑based provider of Hajj, Umrah, and hospitality services, underlined its position as a leading player in the Umrah ecosystem through its participation in the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026 in Saudi Arabia. The group presented a fully integrated model that spans hospitality, transportation, and tourism, highlighting how it supports pilgrims throughout every stage of their journey.Through its presence alongside its subsidiaries, SIAD Holding showcased a unified ecosystem designed to serve the Guests of Allah from arrival and accommodation to transportation and curated travel experiences.The forum saw strong engagement at SIAD’s booth, where the company held more than 30 strategic meetings with partners and stakeholders from key markets across the Far East, Africa, and other regions. These discussions underscored SIAD Holding’s expanding international footprint and its focus on building long‑term partnerships across the pilgrimage and hospitality sectors.As part of the forum’s main agenda, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO & Chairman of SIAD Holding, participated in a panel discussion on the evolution of hospitality in Madinah. He stressed the importance of integrated, experience‑driven solutions that elevate the overall journey of pilgrims, emphasizing innovation, service quality, and cultural sensitivity in the sector.Across its subsidiaries, SIAD Holding helped conclude over 15 agreements with international partners, reinforcing its commercial strength and its role in enabling collaboration across the pilgrimage ecosystem.Commenting on SIAD Holding’s participation, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer said:“Our presence at the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum reflects SIAD Holding’s commitment to delivering an integrated ecosystem that enhances the experience of the Guests of Allah. Through our engagements and partnerships, we continue to strengthen our role in supporting the development of the Umrah sector and expanding our reach across key global markets.”With operations spanning hospitality, transportation, and tourism services, SIAD Holding is positioning itself as a strategic partner in the development of the pilgrimage ecosystem, aligning closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s broader vision for growing and modernizing the Umrah and Hajj sector.

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