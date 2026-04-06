Judicial Branch and Library of North Carolina Connect Local Communities with Court Services

The North Carolina Judicial Branch and the Library of North Carolina, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, are teaming up to help the public access court services online from local libraries and education campuses.

The partnership distributes the Judicial Branch's “Justice for All | Access for You” campaign materials to local libraries and education resource centers through the Library of NC. The materials provide an all-in-one access point to court services to search case records, find court dates, make payments, and file documents online in all 100 counties.

Libraries serve as community hubs where residents access information, technology, and assistance navigating government services. By sharing courts’ all-in-one URL with QR Code in libraries and resource centers, the Judicial Branch and the Library of NC aim to ensure that more North Carolinians—especially those who rely on public computers—are aware of new online tools that are now available to users from anywhere with an internet connection.

In Fall 2025, North Carolina fully implemented electronic services for trial courts that replaced paper records the public could not file or search online. The online search tool for North Carolina court records supports more than 6 million monthly queries.

In a memo to library directors, NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce said Judicial Branch resources statewide now provide a single access point centered on the opportunity to conduct court business online. Director Boyce served on the State Library Commission from 2014-2018.

“Public libraries connect people with the information and resources they need, and we appreciate the partnership of the Library of North Carolina to inform the public how to access justice online,” said NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce.

“Making sure North Carolina residents know where to go online to find and file judicial forms, search court records, and more is crucial,” said Library of NC Director Michelle Underhill. “We are honored to partner and share the resources available through the ‘Justice for All | Access for You’ program with libraries.”

About the Library of NC

The Library of North Carolina is a Division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) and includes Accessible Books and Library Services, Government and Heritage Library, and Library Development. It provides resources to libraries across North Carolina, including statewide library programs and services, continuing education opportunities, the administration of state and federal grants, a library catalog and resource sharing consortia, and certification for public librarians.

For more information, please visit library.nc.gov. All sections of the Library of North Carolina serve individuals or institutions across all 100 North Carolina counties.

About Justice for All | Access for You

Justice for All | Access for You connects the constitutional promise of equal rights under law with practical, person-centered service for the public. The message reflects the mission of North Carolina courts to guard and preserve the legal rights of the people by connecting them with modern, convenient, accessible public services.

Campaign materials are also posted in courthouses statewide and include an 8.5” x 11” handout, a 24” x 36” poster, a digital screen graphic for public spaces, and a 4” x 6” card carrying the Justice for All | Access for You message, QR Code, URL, and Judicial Branch seal.

File, search, or pay online at NCCourts.Gov.