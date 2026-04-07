Global Artists Invited: TERAVARNA Launches Open Call for FOCUS Art Fair New York 2026

TERAVARNA International Online Art Gallery based in Los Angeles. A global icon of openness—welcoming artists from around the world to showcase their work in NYC A city of endless inspiration—New York sets the stage for contemporary artistic expression New York City—where art, culture, and innovation converge for global events like FOCUS Art Fair 2026 The dynamic streets of Times Square capturing the energy and global spirit of New York City, host of FOCUS Art Fair 2026

TERAVARNA invites global artists to apply for FOCUS Art Fair New York 2026 this summer. #TERAVARNA #OpenCall #ArtistOpenCall #NewYorkArt #ArtExhibition

Art isn’t decoration—it’s revelation in its own right. This show is beyond the gallery walls. It’s about amplifying unheard voices and spotlighting the art that makes us pause, reflect, and feel.” — Niladri Sarker, Ph.D. | Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This coming May, a major event is set to unfold at Chelsea Industrial in the heart of Manhattan, New York. The contemporary online art gallery TERAVARNA returns to the global spotlight, taking part in the 2026 edition of FOCUS Art Fair New York. This time, the online gallery is set to illuminate Manhattan’s vibrant art scene, following an electrifying stop at FOCUS London 2025, held at the Saatchi Gallery. This curated art exhibition in New York builds on its established presence, connecting creators and audiences worldwide to the pulse of contemporary creativity.

The widely anticipated FOCUS New York show is scheduled at Chelsea Industrial, 550 W 28th St, New York, from May 21 to 24, 2026. Celebrated as a global epicenter of cultural events, the city will present a curated lineup of talented artists, seasoned collectors, global galleries, and attendees for this upcoming immersive experience.

For those searching for the best art shows in NYC, here’s something to note. TERAVARNA invites artists from all over the world to participate in a juried competition to win a free showcase opportunity at this New York edition of FOCUS.

FOCUS is known for its immersive and forward-thinking showcases, redefining the intersection of art, technology, and global creativity. Being one of the most exciting upcoming art shows in NYC, it will feature an inspiring lineup of galleries, emerging talents, and an international audience keen to discover fresh voices in contemporary art.

The previous FOCUS fairs in New York, London, and Paris have generated approximately $10 million in sales, attracting exhibitors and galleries from more than 30 countries. This time, New York takes center stage.

Set in the vibrant Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan, the fair will transform the venue into a pulsating hub of artistic exchange, surrounded by the area’s creative energy. With a focus on innovation and cross-cultural dialogue, FOCUS New York 2026 promises to present cutting-edge art exhibits in NYC that reflect the evolving landscape of global contemporary art.

TERAVARNA invites submissions from participants worldwide for the FOCUS NYC juried art competition with an OPEN theme, accepting entries across all styles and media. Participants can submit works in painting, digital and mixed media, drawing, photography, sculpture, and 3D installations. The competition is open to artists aged 18 years and above, and each submission carries an entry fee of $33 for a physical showcase and $19 for a digital representation at the fair. The gallery also offers digital displays on large screens to represent participants who may not be able to ship their works or attend the fair in person.

Selected artists will receive the opportunity to exhibit their works free of cost at the prestigious event in New York, within an environment frequented by seasoned collectors, curators, and art aficionados.

The final submission deadline is April 15, 2026, inviting artists worldwide to present their work before an international audience.

Aside from the invaluable opportunity to exhibit at FOCUS Art Fair New York, selected artists will also benefit from TERAVARNA’s extensive promotional initiatives, including international media coverage, digital exposure, and outreach efforts. This will enhance the visibility of participating artists and strengthen their presence within the international community visiting art shows in NYC.

Artists are encouraged to submit multiple works to increase their chances of selection by the jury. Only the jury-selected artists will receive the coveted opportunity to showcase their works at the grand fair in New York.

Being an inclusive platform, TERAVARNA upholds its mission to connect emerging and established artists with a world-class audience and gallery lineup at FOCUS New York 2026. The gallery encourages dialogues between cultures, styles, and diverse artistic visions at this groundbreaking show.

About TERAVARNA: Based in Los Angeles, USA, the international gallery TERAVARNA connects global artists through online juried contests, physical shows, solo exhibitions, and its online art marketplace. The online gallery supports creativity across borders, transcending diverse geographical boundaries. It works towards democratizing art with inspiring exhibitions, global collaborations, and sustained support for underprivileged artists worldwide through its core charitable initiative, TERAVARNA Foundation.

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