Federal Permitting Is Creating Roadblocks to Scaling Clean Energy Deployment, New Crux Survey Finds

Crux releases a new market analysis revealing how the federal permitting system and additional layers of executive review are creating systemic costs and delays in American clean energy deployment.

Of projects delayed or abandoned in the last 12 months, 94% cited federal permitting as contributing factor; with at least 11 GW of projects materially impacted

Investors are ready to act, but capital markets need confidence that these projects will reach commercial operation on a predictable timeline” — Hasan Nazar, Head of Policy at Crux

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Crux , the capital platform for the clean economy, released a 2026 market analysis examining how the federal permitting process is affecting clean energy development across the United States. The findings reveal how the permitting system and additional layers of executive review are creating systemic costs and delays — and, in many cases, preventing projects from being built at all.America's electricity demand is growing faster than at any point in recent history, driven by data centers, electrification, and domestic manufacturing — increasing energy costs for Americans in the process. Affordable, reliable energy is foundational to American prosperity, and a permitting process that delays, downsizes, or kills clean energy projects is not simply a bureaucratic inconvenience; it is a cost borne directly by American households.The federal permitting process weighs potential environmental and community impacts against the benefits of additional energy supply and economic activity, and extends well beyond projects sited on federal lands. In February 2026, Crux surveyed a highly targeted and screened group of 50 renewable energy developers across the US with projects implicated by federal permitting, specifically those active in solar and wind, to find out exactly how the permitting system is impacting project development.Strikingly, nearly 80% of respondents reported encountering federal permitting issues. The costs of federal permitting materialize in many ways, and are not limited to additional project expenses incurred; costs also include foregone capacity, measured in megawatts (MW), from projects that are downsized, delayed, or abandoned altogether.“Investors are ready to act, but capital markets need confidence that these projects will reach commercial operation on a predictable timeline,” said Hasan Nazar, Head of Policy at Crux. “While the intent of the federal permitting process is sound, in practice it is increasingly delaying — and in many cases preventing — new clean energy projects at a time when the need for electrons is more critical than ever. Developers have made it clear that responsible reform of the permitting system is a powerful lever to deploy new energy to keep pace with demand.”“Overlapping environmental reviews, procedural bottlenecks, and compounding veto points make development extraordinarily difficult in America,” said Thomas Hochman, Director of Energy and Infrastructure Policy, Foundation for American Innovation. “This report shows the consequence: permitting constraints have caused clean energy deployment to fall dramatically short of its potential.”Key findings from “The Impact of Federal Permitting on Clean Energy Development” include:1. Every respondent reported that some amount of capacity was affected by federal permitting-related issues in the last 12 months. Aggregated across all respondents, the survey captures approximately 11 GW of projects materially impacted by federal permitting in the last year alone — a figure that almost certainly understates the industry-wide impact, given that it reflects just 50 developers screened from a much larger market.2. Developers are actively restructuring their businesses to avoid federal review. More than 80% of respondents reported intentionally siting projects to avoid triggering federal permitting requirements such as the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This represents a significant market distortion — shifting siting decisions away from optimal resource considerations and toward regulatory avoidance.3. Federal permitting raises costs for developers. Among developers that submitted projects to federal review, 100% reported higher project development costs — most commonly a 6–10% increase in total project costs. For a typical 100 MW solar project, this translates to $10–18 million in additional development cost and up to 5% higher energy bills for customers.4. Most projects are delayed by at least six months. In the past 12 months, 94% of respondents reported median project delays of three months or more, with the most common delay running six months or longer. Eight percent faced multi-year setbacks.5. Developers seek predictability above all else. When asked to identify the single change they would most like to see, 72% of respondents chose "more predictable outcomes" — defined as clearer requirements and consistent decisions. This outpaced every other potential reform, including simplified timelines or additional agency staffing.Crux's analysis notes that federal permitting extends well beyond projects sited on federal lands. Federal law creates a permitting obligation whenever a project triggers a federal nexus — including impacts to species and habitat, water and wetlands, historic properties, or federal financing. This broad reach means that the permitting burden touches a substantial share of the development pipeline.The white paper concludes that the federal permitting process serves a legitimate purpose in weighing potential environmental and community impacts against the benefits of additional energy supply and economic activity. But as currently structured, it is not fulfilling that purpose. The result is fewer projects, less energy, and higher costs at a moment when the country can least afford them.To download Crux’s 2026 market analysis, “The Impact of Federal Permitting on Clean Energy Development,” please visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/reports/impact-of-federal-permitting # # #ABOUT CRUXCrux is the capital platform for the clean economy. Crux modernizes capital raising & deployment for clean energy and critical infrastructure with solutions across advisory, investments, technology, and intelligence. Since 2023, Crux has executed billions of dollars in capital transactions for clients, including through Crux Capital Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. For more information, visit cruxclimate.com.

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