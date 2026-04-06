Terra Development, LLC participates in 36 lot sales to Lennar Corporation

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Development, LLC announced the successful $18 million sale of 36 residential lots in Milton, Georgia to the Lennar Corporation. The community is located on Freemanville Road and known as Blakley Manor. Lennar is one of the nation's largest home builders. Terra Development partnered with Chatham Neighborhoods and acquired the 50-acre tract of raw land in May 2024. Over the following 22 months, Chatham Neighborhoods completed the development of 36 one-acre residential lots. Lennar purchased the finished lots on March 26, 2026.Investor OutcomesBlakely Manor Partners, LLC (Equity Fund): Over an approximately nine-month hold period, the fund raised $2,500,000 and distributed $3,334,770 — a 33% return on investment and 48% IRR. The sale returned 100% of invested capital, satisfied the 20% preferred return, and generated additional profit distributions.Blakely Manor Credit Fund, LLC (Credit Fund): Originated in May 2024, the fund raised $6,450,000 and distributed $7,623,369— an 18% return on investment and 10% IRR over approximately 22 months. All contractual interest obligations were met and 100% of principal was repaid.About Terra Development LLC With a deep background in both investments and the commercial real estate industry, Terra Development, LLC creates private placement investment opportunities in development projects. The company understands the risks associated with real estate and believes returns should justify the risks taken. Terra Development, LLC’s combined 75+ years of investment experience, paired with more than $250 million in real estate development projects, allows them to locate and create strategic partnerships so their investors can gain access to profitable real estate investment opportunities that balance risk and return.

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