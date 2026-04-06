Join MDC for free Go Native event April 25 in Kansas City

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trees and wildflowers are budding, blooming, and leafing out as spring advances. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to celebrate spring and Missouri native plants with a free Go Native event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required.

Go Native will focus on Missouri native plants and will have activities for all ages and abilities. Learn about the wide variety of native plants for landscaping needs. Discover how native trees can add long-lasting value and beauty to home landscapes. Marvel at how Missouri’s wildlife benefits from native plants.

Take a guided tour of the Discovery Center’s native plants featuring ones from prairies, forests, and wetlands. Ask experts for advice on how to improve landscapes with native plants.

MDC will also give away free native plant and tree seedlings to attendees while supplies last.

The Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. It offers eight acres of natural areas with short paved and natural trails through forest, woodland, wetland, and prairie habitats. The area has demonstration beds showcasing how native plants can be used for home landscaping and Sycamore Station, a children's natural play area. Nature exhibits are available for viewing inside the building, and free nature programs are offered regularly. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/anita-b-gorman-conservation-discovery-center.