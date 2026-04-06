Summer hours now in effect at MDC’s Busch and Henges Shooting Ranges

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) two staffed shooting ranges in the St. Louis region have begun their summer hours of operation. These will include extended evening hours during the week at both ranges which will enable shooting enthusiasts to take advantage of the longer daylight hours.

The summer schedules for both the August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers will offer evening shooting opportunities. Jay Henges Range is open until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings and Busch Range is open until 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The summer hours of each range are as follows and will be effective through Aug. 31:

Busch Range

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Henges Range

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Both shooting ranges offer shooting lanes for rifle and pistols up to 100 yards. Use fees are $5 per hour at both facilities and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own. Both shooting ranges feature trap fields, static archery ranges, and shotgun patterning boards. The Busch Range also offers skeet shooting. A $5 fee covers a round of shotgun shooting and clay birds at either facility, or an hour at the patterning board.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I to 44, exit 269 in Eureka.