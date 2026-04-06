hi-tequity Delivers 5 GW of Data Center Infrastructure In 2.5 years

Power-First Model Enables Hyperscale and AI Operators to Accelerate Time-to-Capacity Across 25 U.S. Markets

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hyperscale and AI operators race to deploy capacity, hi-tequity is delivering speed-to-power and speed-to-market advantages in data center development. Over the past 2.5 years, the company has provided infrastructure to 200-plus projects, provided 5 gigawatt (GW) of electrical infrastructure, and across 25 states. This significant momentum demonstrates hi-tequity’s leadership in rapid deployment for AI-ready data center infrastructures.- Company Still Delivering 100 MW Of Electrical Infrastructure in 9 Months- Power-First Model Enables Hyperscale and AI Operators to Accelerate Time-to-Capacity Across 25 U.S. MarketsAccording to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand from data centers, AI, and cryptocurrency could double by 2026, driven largely by AI workloads, intensifying pressure on power infrastructure and accelerating the need for faster deployment models.¹ This demand underscores why hi-tequity’s unique data center real estate and mission-critical electrical infrastructure supply chain relationships are in high demand.In addition, CBRE reports that data center vacancy rates in primary U.S. markets have dropped below 3 percent, as power availability, not land, has become the primary constraint on new capacity.² From land to load, hi-tequity is eliminating key sources of industry development friction by addressing:- Power Availability - Securing capacity before site acquisition ensures immediate viability.- Supply Chain Constraints - Offering dedicated manufacturing capacity for transformers, switchgear, UPS systems, and cooling infrastructure.- Construction Timelines - Using modular and prefabricated infrastructure to reduce build cycles and accelerate hyperscale deployment timelines.As AI environments reshape design assumptions, hi-tequity is also responding with:- Ever-increasing rack densities.- Increased cooling and power redundancies.- A greater emphasis on electrical infrastructure readiness.“The bottleneck in AI infrastructure is no longer compute, it’s power and deployment speed,” said Ryne Friedman, Associate, hi-tequity. “Our ability to deliver 100 MW in nine months has allowed us to scale to 5 GW of deployed infrastructure. This demonstrates that the industry needs a fundamentally different approach to building data centers—hi-tequity is addressing this issue with certainty.”For additional insights on AI infrastructure and power constraints, read hi-tequity’s analysis: https://bit.ly/413uwy4 About hi-tequityFounded in 2024 by industry veterans, hi-tequity delivers rapid-deployment power and infrastructure solutions purpose-built for hyperscale and AI data centers. With a power-first approach and unmatched deployment speeds, hi-tequity enables builders to deliver next-generation facilities on time and at scale.###¹ Source: International Energy Agency (IEA), “Electricity 2024 – Analysis and forecast to 2026”² Source: CBRE, “North America Data Center Trends Report”

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