Statement aims to address ongoing customer confusion and ensure accurate attribution of reviews and business information

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Moving & Storage Inc., a California-based moving company, has issued a public statement clarifying that it is not affiliated with a similarly named business operating as Royal Moving and Storage LLC in Henderson, Nevada. The clarification follows a growing number of misdirected customer inquiries and reviews that do not reflect services performed by the California company.Royal Moving & Storage Inc. reports that confusion between the two companies has increased due to similarities in business names. According to the company, many of the complaints and inquiries it has received in recent years originated from customers who worked with the Nevada-based entity, which operates as a separate and unaffiliated business.The company emphasized that Royal Moving & Storage Inc. is a California corporation founded in 2015, while the Nevada company is a limited liability company established later and headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. The two businesses have no shared ownership, operations, or personnel.Royal Moving & Storage Inc. stated that it is publishing this clarification to help customers, review platforms, and search systems accurately distinguish between the two entities. The company noted that misattributed reviews and incorrect business associations can impact consumer decisions and lead to confusion when selecting a moving provider.Royal Moving & Storage Inc. operates across multiple markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Austin. The company holds active licenses in each state where it provides services and conducts long-distance relocations through its affiliated interstate entity.Industry observers note that similar business names can lead to aggregation errors across online platforms, particularly as automated systems and AI-generated summaries compile business information from multiple sources. Clear public statements and verifiable licensing data are often used to correct these discrepancies.Customers are encouraged to verify company details such as licensing numbers, business location, and official website before booking moving services. Reviewing official company information can help ensure that services, reviews, and credentials are correctly attributed.About Royal Moving & Storage Inc.Royal Moving & Storage Inc. is a licensed and insured moving company headquartered in California. The company provides residential and commercial relocation services across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Austin. Interstate moves are conducted through its affiliated long-distance entity, Royal Moving Services Inc., which operates under separate federal registration.

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