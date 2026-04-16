Miami Family Law Attorney Vasquez Featured on La Trastienda Podcast

Interview - Vanessa Vasquez de Lara Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq.

Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq. of Vasquez de Lara Law Group Joins Host Erwin Pérez to Educate South Florida’s Latino Community on Family Law Rights

Every family deserves access to clear, trustworthy legal guidance — especially during some of life’s most difficult moments. No one should have to navigate the family court system alone.” — Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., Founder & CEO, Vasquez de Lara Law Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vasquez de Lara Law Group announced that Founder and CEO Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq. was featured as a guest on La Trastienda, a widely recognized podcast hosted by award-winning Chilean-American journalist and producer Erwin Pérez, whose 20-plus year career spans El Nuevo Herald, MegaTV, Univision, and Telemundo. The interview aired on Radio y TV Latinisima, broadcast across Univision's Uforia, Roku, and Amazon Fire, extending its reach to Spanish-speaking households throughout South Florida and beyond.This appearance adds to a growing media profile. In recent weeks, Attorney Vasquez de Lara has also been featured on NBC South Florida,, and Radio America with Cesar Miguel Rondón — further establishing her as a trusted legal voice for Spanish-speaking families navigating complex legal matters in South Florida.During the interview, Attorney Vasquez de Lara addressed the family law issues most commonly affecting Latino families in the region, including divorce and legal separation under Florida law , child custody and time-sharing agreements, domestic violence protections and available injunctions, and the intersection of immigration status with family law proceedings. The conversation also highlighted the legal resources and options available to Miami's Spanish-speaking community — an audience that is often underserved when it comes to accessible, language-appropriate legal guidance.“Every family deserves access to clear, trustworthy legal guidance — especially during some of life’s most difficult moments. Being on La Trastienda gave me the opportunity to speak directly to our community in their language, and to remind them that they have rights and options. No one should have to navigate the family court system alone.”— Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq., Founder & CEO, Vasquez de Lara Law GroupSchedule Your Consultation TodayIf Attorney Vasquez de Lara's words resonated with you, know that help is closer than you think. Family law matters, divorce, custody, domestic violence, are among the most emotionally demanding experiences a person can face. No one should have to face them without someone in their corner. Vasquez de Lara Law Group is committed to standing beside English- and Spanish-speaking families across South Florida, providing not just legal representation, but a compassionate advocate who understands what your family is going through. Visit or give us a call today to take the first step.About Vasquez de Lara Law GroupVasquez de Lara Law Group is a premier, women-led family law firm dedicated to guiding individuals through divorce, paternity, custody, and domestic violence matters across South Florida. Led by Founder and CEO Vanessa Vasquez de Lara, Esq. — a University of Miami School of Law graduate and consistent Super Lawyer honoree since 2016 — the firm brings over two decades of courtroom experience to the protection of families and their assets. Vanessa leads a dedicated all-female team of attorneys known for combining compassionate counsel with powerful legal advocacy. A published author on family law and a featured legal expert across major Spanish-language media, she has built the firm into a bilingual resource that prioritizes clarity, education, and client empowerment. Vasquez de Lara Law Group maintains offices in Kendall, Downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines.Contact Information:Vasquez de Lara Law GroupPhone: (305) 930-7126Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–6:00 PM

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