Rethinking Cooking Oils: Industry Expert Highlights Three Oils to Avoid and a Smarter Alternative for Modern Kitchens

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer awareness around nutrition, ingredient transparency, and sustainability continues to rise, cooking oils are becoming a focal point for both households and foodservice operators. Industry professionals are now reevaluating traditional choices and shifting toward oils that better align with modern health and performance standards.According to food industry expert and business development leader Oles Luchnyi, not all widely used cooking oils meet today’s expectations. In particular, three commonly used oils — soybean oil, beef tallow, and peanut oil — present significant drawbacks that consumers and operators should carefully consider.Soybean Oil: Common but ControversialSoybean oil remains one of the most widely used oils in the United States, particularly in processed foods and large-scale food production. However, its popularity comes with growing scrutiny.A significant portion of soybean oil is derived from genetically modified crops, raising concerns among consumers seeking non-GMO alternatives. Additionally, in processed or “creamy” applications, hydrogenation may occur — a process historically associated with the formation of trans fats, which are linked to increased cardiovascular risks.Soy is also classified as an allergen, which can limit its suitability in foodservice environments that prioritize inclusivity and safety for all customers.Beef Tallow: Traditional Appeal, Modern LimitationsBeef tallow has recently regained attention as a “natural” cooking fat, particularly in frying applications. While it offers certain performance benefits, it presents several important considerations.It is high in saturated fats and contains cholesterol, factors that remain relevant in discussions around heart health. Beyond nutrition, sustainability concerns also play a role. Animal-based fats, particularly those derived from beef, carry a higher environmental footprint compared to plant-based alternatives.Additionally, beef tallow is not suitable for vegan or vegetarian diets, limiting its applicability in an increasingly plant-forward food landscape.Peanut Oil: Performance Meets Allergen RiskPeanut oil is often used in commercial kitchens due to its high smoke point and frying efficiency. However, its use comes with a critical limitation: allergen risk.Peanut allergies are among the most severe and prevalent food allergies in the United States. Even with refined peanut oil, which reduces allergenic proteins, concerns around cross-contact and liability remain significant for foodservice operators.As a result, many businesses are moving away from peanut oil to create safer and more inclusive dining environments.A Modern Solution: Purpose-Driven Oil SelectionAs the industry evolves, experts recommend a more strategic approach to selecting cooking oils based on application and health profile.Olive Oil for Cold ApplicationsOlive oil continues to be a preferred option for dressings, dips, and finishing applications. Known for its rich content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, it remains a staple in health-conscious diets. However, its flavor profile and lower smoke point make it less suitable for high-heat cooking. High Oleic Sunflower Oil : A Versatile, Future-Ready AlternativeFor cooking, frying, and high-heat applications, high oleic sunflower oil is emerging as a leading solution for modern kitchens.Characterized by a high concentration of Omega-9 fatty acids — often exceeding 80% — this oil delivers both nutritional and functional benefits. Omega-9 fats are widely recognized for supporting heart health and improving oxidative stability, allowing the oil to perform effectively under high temperatures.High oleic sunflower oil also aligns with key consumer and operational priorities:• NON-GMO• 0 trans fats• 0 cholesterol• Non-allergenic• Vegan-friendlyIn addition to its health profile, the oil offers strong performance advantages, including a high smoke point, neutral taste, reduced oil absorption in food, and extended fry life compared to many conventional oils.“These characteristics make high oleic sunflower oil a highly efficient and scalable solution for both restaurants and food manufacturers,” added Luchnyi. “It delivers consistency, quality, and a cleaner label — all in one product.”Meeting the Demands of the Modern ConsumerThe shift toward better cooking oils reflects a broader transformation within the food industry. Consumers are no longer focused solely on taste — they are evaluating ingredients based on health impact, sourcing, and dietary compatibility.By moving away from oils associated with allergens, high saturated fats, or heavy processing — and adopting alternatives such as olive oil and high oleic sunflower oil — businesses can better position themselves to meet these evolving expectations.About Oles LuchnyiOles Luchnyi is a U.S.-based business development and food industry professional specializing in high-quality cooking oils and ingredient innovation. As Head of Sales at Oleic Solutions Inc., he leads market expansion initiatives for high oleic sunflower oil across the United States, working with distributors, manufacturers, and foodservice operators to implement healthier and more efficient cooking solutions.

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