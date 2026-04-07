IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team Makes Florida History, Winning USPA Masters Cup Arena Polo Money Tournament Finals

Photo Credit: Courtesy of International Polo Tour®

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at Sea polo team has taken an incredible step forward in success, becoming the winners of the United States Polo Association (USPA) Masters Cup Arena Polo Money Tournament held at Flying Cow Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. The victory comes as the team is preparing for their annual Sunset Polo Invitational World Cup this June in South America and again in September, a celebration of not just the sport’s culture and legacy but the importance of unity.“We are honored to be champions of the USPA arena tournament under the stars & lights,” said Team Captain Tareq Salahi. “This victory marks a historic return of championship arena polo in Florida.”“We thank our teammates, supporters, and partners who made this moment possible and look forward to welcoming fans to our upcoming matches, including the America’s 250th International Polo TourSunset PoloCelebration on September 19th in Virginia.”At the start of the game, IPT faced a disadvantage, being faced with top players from rival team Blue Ridge Farms. Over the course of the match, the IPT Hotels at Sea team, including Salahi alongside pro teammates Hardy Pemberton and Marcos Bignoli (who scored the first two-pointers and set the tone for the rest of the game), valiantly fought back, soon tying and then surpassing their opponents in the 4th Chukker. The final score was 20-18.“We believe everyone is a winner here,” added Salahi. “Our rivals were incredibly powerful- it was a close match, and they should be proud of how well they performed.”“This weekend’s USPA Masters Cup Arena Polo Money Tournament marked the return of professional arena polo in Florida,” added Tareq Salahi. “This is only the beginning. With the International Polo TourArena Mega Stadium on the horizon, we look ahead to a new era of Saturday night professional matches paired with world-class entertainment. Founding suite opportunities & sponsorships are now available as we build the future home of arena polo tied into the performing arts. Our sincere thanks to Flying Cow Polo Club for bringing this tournament to life.”The International Polo Tour’s legacy continues to grow, with the continuing development underway for a highly anticipated fully enclosed climate controlled Arena Polo Stadium targeted for 2030. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for this year’s International Polo TourSunset Polo, which will welcome leaders and icons from Thailand in a match celebrating international connection and America’s 250th anniversary, while supporting We Will Survive Cancer . For more information: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/Americas250 To learn more about the International Polo TourAbout the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport. As part of its continued expansion, the organization plans to open one of the most technologically advanced indoor polo stadiums in South Florida by 2030, creating a new global destination for the sport while generating tourism, economic development, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities with the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information.

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